expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

The Shelby County Explorer program provides an opportunity for teens interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement to get first-hand experience and training with real officers. (File)

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Police Department has partnered with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office to sponsor the Shelby County Explorer program, which provides knowledge and mentorship to teens interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

According to APD SRO Nat Parker, this post of the program has been together for around 20 years, though his involvement only covers the past year.

“This post was put together to give younger people an opportunity to get a feel for law enforcement, especially for those who might be interested in pursuing a career in the field,” Parker said. “They get some of the same training as police officers, and sometimes it is even harder than our training.”

The post meets every Thursday, where the teens will participate in a number of simulated scenarios that teach them the right way to respond to situations.

“We do scenario-based training,” Parker said. “We use things that will actually give them some of the same training experience that we have. Obviously, we do not give them real weapons. However, we do use simulated training weapons that teach them how to use the equipment safely.”

One of the biggest parts of the training is letting the teens make mistakes so that they can learn from them.

“When they make a mistake, we try to hold them to the same standards that we are held to,” Parker said.

The program has led many of the participants to join the military or pursue a career in law enforcement after high school.

“Right now, we have two recent graduates going into the military that we have watched evolve from silly teenagers into professional adults and young men. It has been really rewarding,” Parker said.

The post will also participate in a simulated police academy for the participants. The courses are not an easy feat for the teens to overcome.

“It is pretty tough,” Parker said. “It is very similar to our academy to be hired, and in some ways, it is even more difficult. We take the best parts of academies across the state and incorporate them into our training.”

During a normal year, the post will compete against other posts throughout the state, and some in neighboring states.

The program is open to teens between the ages of 13-19. The post meets every Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Those interested can email Parker for more information at nparker@alabasterpolice.org.

More News

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Gym Time holds grand reopening ceremony

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County

News

Uncle G’s Pizza food truck offers Detroit-style pies

280 Reporter

Archinard becomes Howard University’s first female pole vaulter

280 Reporter

Hudson receives Princeton Prize in race relations

280 Main Story

Chelsea High the first SODA chapter in state

Faith

Pelham Lakeview UMC brings children back for a successful Vacation Bible School

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County FOP competing to save lives June 22

280 Main Story

Bobby Madison Camp returning for 11th year next week

280 Main Story

Shelby County has state’s lowest unemployment rate

280 Reporter

One dead after shooting in Calera

280 Reporter

Shelby County man arrested after leading Tuscaloosa Police on lengthy chase

News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

News

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

280 Reporter

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

280 Reporter

Helena man arrested for allegedly placing camera in neighbor’s bathroom