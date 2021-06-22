Gym Time holds grand reopening ceremony

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Gym Time held a day of festivities on June 21, celebrating the fitness center’s grand reopening after renovating, offering a new space and equipment for its clients.

Ashley Holmes, manager, said that the gym renovated their facility and added new equipment to expand the range of service to their customers.

“We expanded our gym and get in new pieces of equipment,” Holmes explained. “It really gives everyone a little more room to work out. We have a lot of new equipment as well, so customers can expand their range of exercise.”

Some of the new equipment included things like plate-loaded equipment, deadlift stations and a Life Fitness SYNRGY360 machine that is useful in a number of different workouts.

One of the features of the grand reopening is the 3,000 square feet of new space that guests at the gym have can access. This space is next door to the main gym and will be used to offer GTX (Gym Time Cross Training) to the facility’s clients.

The reopening ceremony was an all-day event that brought a crowd of guests out to tour the newly renovated space. The event featured six food trucks, a kid’s zone, giveaways and tours of the facility’s new space and equipment.

The ceremony started off with a little rain, but the facility was still able to hold a successful event.

“The rain was a little hard, but our last two food trucks were really busy and the gym was packed for most of the day,” Holmes said. “We were very excited to have old and new faces come out to see what we are offering now.”

The renovations have made it possible for Gym Time to add an additional set of services for the gym, and improve the experience of its visitors.

More information can be found by visiting the Gym Time Facebook page.