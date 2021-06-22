expand
June 23, 2021

Calera Main Street will present its monthly First Friday festival on July 2 with a special treat at the end with a fireworks show. (File)

July First Friday, fireworks coming to Calera Main Street

By Staff Reports

Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

CALERA — Calera Main Street has announced a special addition to July’s “First Friday” festival in historic downtown Calera. On Friday, July 2, from 5-8 p.m., visitors will enjoy numerous vendors, local merchant specials, food trucks, a children’s area and a special fireworks display at dark to kick off July Fourth weekend.

“We’re proud to say our new First Friday series has been a big hit. It’s a fun, family, festival experience on the first Friday of the month,” said Jackie Batson, executive director for Calera Main Street. “For July, we have an extra special treat. Our event typically runs until 8 p.m., but we will stay out later this month to enjoy a fireworks show to begin as soon as the sun goes down.”

Festival booths and food trucks will be set up in the Calera Courtyard, located at 1120 17th Ave., which is located in the center of the historic district behind the shops where Alabama 25 and U.S. 31 intersect.

“Come early, enjoy the vendors, grab some dinner and plan to stay and hang out for the show,” Batson said. “The fireworks will be launched from an area between the Calera Courtyard and the Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum so they should be visible from anywhere downtown.”

Calera Main Street is still accepting vendors and food trucks for the upcoming event and for future months. For more information, email calerafirstfriday@gmail.com.

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

The magic of connecting

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

