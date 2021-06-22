expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Marriages for the week of June 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 7-11:

-Alesia Marie Porter to Michael Scott Nelson.

-Kyle Lewis Seckinger to Laura Grace Desmond.

-Briana Mae Mapes to Cameron Alexander Cates.

-Melvin George Deaile to Manda Davis O’Connell.

-Bailey Grey Walton to Brooke OHara Aderholt.

-Jason Allen Mann to Stephanie Sotelo Covarrubias.

-Tomeka Lashun Wilson to Jonathan Lsalle Lewis.

-Kasey Michelle Gordon to Ronald Adam Byrd.

-John Jeffrey Myers to Christina Louise Tatum.

-Nicholas Blake Davis to Erlinda Siy Rodriguez.

-Cale Howard Hayden to Gabrielle Patrice Spurrell.

-Dustin Paul Smith to Julia Kathryn Hodges.

-Miguel Parra to Nataia Valdes Fernandez.

-Robert Bradley Kuehner to Megan Lea McMillan.

-Tanisha Dainell Wilson to Lamont Deion McCrary.

-Randall Ray Spears to Mary Elizabeth Norwood.

-Kallen Morrison to Walter Dillon Baker.

-Patrick Shaun Miller to Ashley Deann Nations.

-Caroline Elizabeth Groetken to Alan Trenton Carlee.

-Thomas Lee Crane to Deborah Ruth O’Callaghan.

-Annison Hope Holder to Ricardo Rafael Alicea.

-Mario Alexander Palacios Guzman to Alba Rocio Ruano Sandoval.

More News

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Gym Time holds grand reopening ceremony

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County

News

Uncle G’s Pizza food truck offers Detroit-style pies

280 Reporter

Archinard becomes Howard University’s first female pole vaulter

280 Reporter

Hudson receives Princeton Prize in race relations

280 Main Story

Chelsea High the first SODA chapter in state

Faith

Pelham Lakeview UMC brings children back for a successful Vacation Bible School

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County FOP competing to save lives June 22

280 Main Story

Bobby Madison Camp returning for 11th year next week

280 Main Story

Shelby County has state’s lowest unemployment rate

280 Reporter

One dead after shooting in Calera

280 Reporter

Shelby County man arrested after leading Tuscaloosa Police on lengthy chase

News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

News

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

280 Reporter

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

280 Reporter

Helena man arrested for allegedly placing camera in neighbor’s bathroom