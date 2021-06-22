expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Police reports for the week of June 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:40 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from May 1-31 and June 4-14:

Alabaster

June 7

-Property damage from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2015 Kia Sorento Sustained $100 in damages.

-Information report from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane.

June 8

-Animal complaint from the 1800 block of King Charles Court. Pets were recovered.

-Animal complaint from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Information report from the 80 block of Bare Tree Lane.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sundance.

-Information report from the 600 block of Hidden Brook Trace.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information report from the 8000 block of Shelby County 17.

June 9

-Possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1100 block of First Street South. Cocaine (0.61 gram), methamphetamine (1.7 grams) and methamphetamine (0.35 gram) were confiscated.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property third degree from the 1200 block of Shelby County 87. An Amazon Kindle valued at $80, assorted jewelry valued at $50, diamond earrings valued at $1,200 and a gold bracelet were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 300 block of Vincent Street. Money totaling $3,900 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1400 block of Windsor Court.

-Information report from the 200 block of Stoney Trace.

-Animal complaint-nuisance barking from the 1100 block of Second Avenue Southwest.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of First Street South. A 15-count package of Natural Light valued at $10.99 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

June 10

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Dolphin Court.

-Theft of property second degree from the 500 block of Grande View Trail. A 9-millimeter Smith & Wesson firearm valued at $649 was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Cohill Drive.

-Property damage from the 7300 block of Alabama 119. A Lexus RX350 was damaged.

-Information report from the 900 block of 10th Street Southwest. An upstairs window sustained $250 in damages.

June 11

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from Warrior Drive.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 block of First Street Southwest.

-Theft of property second degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Fourth Place Southeast. A firearm valued at $450 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Lake Forest Way, Maylene.

June 12

-Animal complaint from the 20 block of South Forty Road.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Washington Lane.

June 13

-Information report from the 1100 block of First Street North.

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Kentwood Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 500 block of First Street Southwest. Four Xanax bars were confiscated.

 

Calera

June 4

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31 (three counts).

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25 (two counts).

June 5

-Failure to appear from the 300 block of Park Road, Alabaster.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 at Limestone Bend.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Moss Stone Lane.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Winners Circle.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Locate missing person from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

June 6

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Carrington Lane.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, drug paraphernalia from I-65 North.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 228-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Property damage from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 232-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespass from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Incident from the 1200 block of 20th Avenue.

June 7

-Property damage from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Shelby County 306.

-Lost property from the 2400 block of Dry Creek Road (two counts).

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from U.S. 31 and Sontepe Road.

June 8

-Miscellaneous incident from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Open container of alcohol, drug paraphernalia from the 10 block of Shelby County 87.

-Failure to appear (five counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Harassing communications from the 70 block of Shelby County 63.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Burglary third degree-residence, theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of Aronimink Drive.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of George Roy Parkway.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

June 9

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Shelby County 89, Montevallo.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.

June 10

-Domestic violence second degree-strangulation, domestic violence third degree-assault from the 700 block of The Heights Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 219-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10600 block of U.S. 31.

-Agency assist from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Promoting prison contraband third degree, drug paraphernalia from the 9700 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

June 11

-Failure to appear from Shelby Street and Main Street, Montevallo.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from Shelby Street and Main Street, Montevallo.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

 

Harpersville

May 1

-Domestic incident from Sumners Lane.

May 5

-Domestic incident from Alabama 76 near Shelby County 79.

May 7

-Theft of property from vehicle from the 200 block of Meadow Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Woodland Road.

May 8

-Domestic incident from the 4900 block of U.S. 280.

May 9

-Criminal mischief from Plantation Drive.

May 12

-Trespassing from the 5100 block of U.S. 280.

-Vehicle impoundment from an unnamed location.

May 20

-Harassment from Ridgeview Lane.

-Theft of property from auto from the 5300 block of U.S. 280.

May 24

-Vehicle impoundment from Alabama 25 at Dead Hollow Road.

May 25

-Theft of property-firearm from the 5500 block of U.S. 280.

-Theft of mail from Gallups Crossroads.

May 26

-Vehicle impoundment from the 3000 block of Sun Valley Road.

May 27

-Using vehicle without owner’s consent from the 400 block of Shelby County 62.

May 28

-Trespassing from the 37000 block of Alabama 25.

 

Helena

June 7

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from Falliston Ridge Circle.

-DUI-alcohol, obstructing government operations, possession of concealed weapon without permit from Barnett Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Barnett Lane.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of River Valley Road.

June 9

-Failure to appear-traffic from Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

-Lost property from the 200 block of Rolling Mill Street.

June 10

-Suicide attempt from Brook Forest Circle.

June 11

-Property damage from the 600 block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Civil dispute-child custody from Laurel Woods Trace.

-Miscellaneous incident from O’Connor Court North.

June 12

-Property damage from Penhale Park Road.

-DUI-any substance from Helena Road.

-Suicide attempt from Cedar Bend Drive.

June 13

-Domestic incident from First Avenue West.

-Bail jumping first degree from First Avenue West.

June 14

-Possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 13 and Rock Lane.

 

Pelham

June 6

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency, identification, wallet, purse and a window valued at $895.

June 7

-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Kilkerran Lane (residence/home). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $450.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Kirkwall Lane (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $7,750.

June 8

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a pistol valued at $400.

June 10

-Theft from the 3100 Block Simms Landing (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was material valued at $9,000.

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Beaver Crest Circle (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was U.S. currency valued at $360.

-Susp. Per/Situation from 3100 Block of Highway 52 West (highway/road/alley). Auto tags valued at $49.

June 11

-Found property from Highway 72 (convenience store). Recovered was medications valued at $0.

-Person with weapon from Highway 52 East (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was a gun valued at $0.

June 12

-Drugs-pros def from I-65 South (highway/road/alley). Confiscated/seized was drugs valued at $280.

-Theft from the 2100 Pelham Parkway (service/gas station). Stolen, not recovered was gas valued at $1,400.

More News

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Gym Time holds grand reopening ceremony

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County

News

Uncle G’s Pizza food truck offers Detroit-style pies

280 Reporter

Archinard becomes Howard University’s first female pole vaulter

280 Reporter

Hudson receives Princeton Prize in race relations

280 Main Story

Chelsea High the first SODA chapter in state

Faith

Pelham Lakeview UMC brings children back for a successful Vacation Bible School

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County FOP competing to save lives June 22

280 Main Story

Bobby Madison Camp returning for 11th year next week

280 Main Story

Shelby County has state’s lowest unemployment rate

280 Reporter

One dead after shooting in Calera

280 Reporter

Shelby County man arrested after leading Tuscaloosa Police on lengthy chase

News

Falcons sweep GSC academic awards for 2021

News

Bassmaster College Series to make stop at Lay Lake

280 Main Story

Double Oak Community Church VBS returns in person

280 Reporter

Nancy ‘Nan’ Abbott remembered as an inspiration to many

280 Reporter

Helena man arrested for allegedly placing camera in neighbor’s bathroom