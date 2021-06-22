expand
June 22, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of June 20, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:29 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from May 26-31:

May 26

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Brook Place, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Duty to remain on scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2021 GMC Yukon was damaged.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea. A fuel system sustained $10,000 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the area of Cahaba Valley Road at Briarwood School, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A total of $1,624.52 was stolen.

-Civil dispute, permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Spider Lilly Lane, Maylene.

-Cruelty to animals from the 9000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A GT Aggressor Pro valued at $550 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Menacing from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassment from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville at the Saladin Home.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Gordie Davis Drive, Leeds.

May 27

-Identity theft from the 100 block of L and M Trace, Shelby.

-Theft from the 1000 block of Forest Meadows Drive, Birmingham. A total of $1,500 was stolen.

-Theft of property third degree from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A Samsung cell phone valued at $600 was stolen.

-Sex abuse first degree from the 13000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 7100 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of debit card from the 500 block of Caldwell Mill Circle, Birmingham. Aspect LED (Sconce Lights) valued at $916.18 and two other items valued at $364.83 and $397.40, respectively, were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 block of Narrows Point Court, Birmingham. Five assorted white gold and diamond rings valued at $6,000 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 8000 block of Mitchell Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 8000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2006 Nissan Armada was stolen.

-Indecent exposure from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 406, Shelby. A used syringe was confiscated.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Shelby County 45, Sterrett. A wallet and $400 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Springhill Court, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from AL-25 and Oakland Avenue, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 46 at Alabama 145, Shelby. Marijuana (2.3 grams) and two grinders were confiscated.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Burglary from the 600 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A Browning A5 12-gauge shotgun, Winchester bolt action, Remington 552 22. Speedmaster with scope, Winchester Model 52 pump, Stroger 12-gauge shotgun and SKS were stolen.

-Burglary from the 100 block of Shelby County 48, Wilsonville. A Winchester 12-gauge pump shotgun, $400 in $20 bills, jar of quarters valued at approximately $100 and a jar of dimes and nickels valued at approximately $60 were stolen; a screwdriver believed to have been used to gain entry was recovered.

May 28

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. Suspected heroin (0.01 gram) and a used syringe were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3500 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine (0.3 gram) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Hoover. A total of $600 was stolen.

-Incident from Chelsea Road at Bearden Lane, Chelsea. A utility line was damaged.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A storage building was damaged.

-Custody dispute from the 800 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3600 block of Shelby County 109, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A Tiempo brand gym bag valued at $40, Fat Gripz weight lifting grips valued at $40 and vehicle registration were stolen.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, domestic violence-assault from the 300 block of Clay Pit Road, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from an unnamed location.

-Fire investigation from the 1000 block of Hornet Parkway, Chelsea. A 2006 Sturdibus Bus was burned.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

May 29

-Receiving stolen property, DUI-alcohol from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An S&W SW40 firearm was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Shore Front Lane, Wilsonville.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (.25 gram) was confiscated.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover. A Nintendo Switch valued at $200 was damaged.

-Animal bite from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Several bottles of Tide detergent, and unknown amounts of steak, chicken, fish and pork were stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 700 block of Hidden Ridge, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 3500 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2004 Chevy Avalanche 1500 and various hand tools and power tools valued at $5,000 were stolen.

May 30

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett. A glass vial with an opaque crystal substance (10.8 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 800 block of Shelby County 7, Wilsonville. A total of 800 feet of sunshade valued at $500 was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 300 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property, illegal possession/fraudulent use of a debit or credit card from the 300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A Discover credit card and $320 in cash were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault third degree from the 200 block of Strother Street, Montevallo.

-Burglary, theft of property first degree from the 70 block of Dogwood Hill Drive, Leeds. Two wedding rings valued at $2,500 and miscellaneous jewelry valued at $1,000 were stolen, and a front door lock/frame was damaged.

May 31

-Missing person from the 20000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 10 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster. A Samsung cell phone was recovered.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 3300 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs. A push lawnmower valued at $550 was stolen.

-Reckless endangerment from the 4600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A Glock firearm with magazine and 11 9-millimeter rounds was confiscated.

-Use of pepper spray from the 4600 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Sugar Cane Lane, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 435, Wilsonville.

-Domestic incident from Hobbs Circle, Wilsonville.

-Distributing a private image from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications via electronic communications.

-Disorderly conduct from the 500 block of Woodbridge Trace, Chelsea.

-Recovered property from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A 2021 Bobcat excavator valued at $120,000, 2021 Can-Am Defender HD8 Max Crew valued at $15,000 and a 2018 Polaris RZR S 1000 EPS White Lightning valued at $18,000 were recovered.

