expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Woman charged with capital murder in Calera shooting

By Emily Sparacino

Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, June 22, 2021

CALERA – A Calera woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a residence.

Tekedra Charnae Staffney, 36, was arrested June 19 after allegedly shooting Jesse Myrone Rutledge with a handgun in front of a 7-year-old child, according to court documents.

Staffney

Staffney is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Murder in the physical presence of a child less than 14 years old at the time of the offense where the victim was the parent or legal guardian of the child is a capital offense.

A preliminary hearing date for Staffney has not been set.

More News

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

The magic of connecting

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

Community Columnists

The magic of connecting

280 Main Story

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

280 Reporter

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

Helena

HPD implements sensory-inclusive training to better serve community, save lives

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients

Columbiana

Ellison, Shelby County host youth football camp

News

Songwriter, Pelham native Taylor signs publishing deal

Columbiana

Columbiana has new website, YouTube channel

280 Main Story

Shelter temporarily closing due to parvo

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park track star Daniel Nixon shines in Olympic Trials

Calera

July First Friday, fireworks coming to Calera Main Street

280 Main Story

Local homes recognized among 2021 Parade of Homes

Calera

Woman charged with capital murder in Calera shooting

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County