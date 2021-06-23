expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:53 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Shelby County Amateur Radio Club is participating in a nationwide amateur radio exercise called ARRL Field Day on June 26-27 at Oak Mountain State Park.

The exercise is designed as a way to establish temporary ham radio stations across the country to demonstrate the importance of their skill and service in bringing people together through the use of communication.

Operators of ham radios use call signs when connecting to others. Club member Darricke Rayl operates under the sign KK4DSR, and Randy Walton uses KZ4A.

One of the most notable examples of the ham radios usefulness, is its effectiveness during storms like hurricanes.

“Hams have a long history of serving our communities when disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers and internet,” Rayl said. “Ham radio functions independently from the internet or cell phone systems, and a station can be set almost anywhere in minutes. Hams can quickly raise a wire antenna, connect it to a radio and communicate effectively with others.”

This is an event that can draw up to as many as 18,000 ham radio operators, like in the previous year’s exercise.

Rayl said that one of the biggest advantages of demonstrating this power comes from simulating disasters where traditional communication methods are down.

“It can be good practice for us in preparation for an emergency that we hope would never happen,” Rayl said. “That’s the point though, you don’t want to be caught blind.”

The organization plans to have a GOTA (Get on the Air) demonstration that will be an opportunity for ham operators who are not active, people who recently got their license or people who have never used a ham radio to get on the air and make a contact.

Rayl said that there would also be participation from hams in Shelby County and surrounding areas operating in their homes or backyards.

The event is free to attend with park admission. More information is available on the Shelby County Amateur Radio Club Facebook page.

More News

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

The magic of connecting

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

Community Columnists

The magic of connecting

280 Main Story

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

280 Reporter

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

Helena

HPD implements sensory-inclusive training to better serve community, save lives

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients

Columbiana

Ellison, Shelby County host youth football camp

News

Songwriter, Pelham native Taylor signs publishing deal

Columbiana

Columbiana has new website, YouTube channel

280 Main Story

Shelter temporarily closing due to parvo

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park track star Daniel Nixon shines in Olympic Trials

Calera

July First Friday, fireworks coming to Calera Main Street

280 Main Story

Local homes recognized among 2021 Parade of Homes

Calera

Woman charged with capital murder in Calera shooting

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County