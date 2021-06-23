expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

The busy intersection of County Roads 39 and 47 in Chelsea will be upgraded over the next few months with an expected completion date of October. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:56 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

CHLESA – A multi-year infrastructure project along County Roads 39 and 47 is expected to be complete this fall, according to Chelsea city officials.

The realignment of the 39/47 intersection in front of City Hall will be complete by late October, Mayor Tony Picklesimer said.

The goal project, which is a development partnership with the city and Shelby County, is to adjust both roads by straitening 39 and realign 47, which the city in turn hopes will help alleviate congestion in the area due to a railroad crossing also cutting through both roads.

“We would like to move the congestion of the intersection off of the railroad track and create more distance between the railroad track and the intersection of 39 and 47,” he said.

One particular reason for the concern is that there is congestion frequently at the intersection on school days, making it difficult for parents to transport their children to and from school.

Chelsea Middle School sits just down 39 from City Hall, while Forest Oaks Elementary sits just off both roads.

“We’re hopeful that this will alleviate that problem, and will be easier for getting kids to school and picking them up in the afternoon,” he said.

In addition to that, 47 is the main road linking Chelsea to Columbiana.

According to Picklesimer, this is a project that the city has been working on for the past several years and has been anxiously waiting on construction to begin.

Now that it is underway, Picklesimer expects the project to go smoothly moving forward, with construction being complete by the end of October.

More News

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

The magic of connecting

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

Community Columnists

The magic of connecting

280 Main Story

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

280 Reporter

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

Helena

HPD implements sensory-inclusive training to better serve community, save lives

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients

Columbiana

Ellison, Shelby County host youth football camp

News

Songwriter, Pelham native Taylor signs publishing deal

Columbiana

Columbiana has new website, YouTube channel

280 Main Story

Shelter temporarily closing due to parvo

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park track star Daniel Nixon shines in Olympic Trials

Calera

July First Friday, fireworks coming to Calera Main Street

280 Main Story

Local homes recognized among 2021 Parade of Homes

Calera

Woman charged with capital murder in Calera shooting

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group

Community Columnists

Kirker inspired to help hospitalized children

Community Columnists

Vignette Club gearing up for return of Miss Shelby County