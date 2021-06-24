expand
June 25, 2021

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:27 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Dozens of people gathered at Champy’s in Alabaster to cheer on and show their support for the city’s police officers during the Alabaster Police Appreciation Dinner.

This was the fifth annual version of the event that is organized in-part by Dena Bedsole and family as a way to recognize the hard work the city’s officers put in each year.

Officers at the event were treated to a free meal with their families, drink tickets and thousands of dollars in prizes.

Prizes given away to the officers included a new television, gift cards, cups, packages from local businesses and even a police-related work of art.

Cultivate Church Pastor Brandon Matthews spoke at the event, offering his thanks to the crowd of officers that filled the dining room at Champy’s.

“We are here to honor and celebrate you guys and all that you do,” Matthews said. “We know that it has been a tough year and tough season. So, we are just honored to be here tonight to celebrate each and every one of you.”

In the past, speakers discussed their positive experiences with the police department including situations in which officers helped to save a woman’s life right inside of Champy’s.

This year, the obvious topic was how APD was able to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Scott Brakefield commended each of the officers for persevering through a situation that no one ever expected.

“I just wanted to say a quick thank you to all of you,” Brakefield said. “I know the last year has been an incredibly difficult year. You have gone above and beyond everything we have asked you to do to protect our citizens. You even really put yourself in the line of danger with the virus and everything going on. We can’t thank you enough for everything that you do. We greatly appreciate everything that you do and I hope you enjoy this.”

Bedsole said that there was an overwhelming amount of support from city leaders, businesses and community members for the event. They were able to give out prizes worth nearly $6,000 to the officers and received nearly $13,000 in donations for the event.





