Leo Washington Salser, Jr.

Columbiana

Leo Washington Salser, Jr., age 78, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, June 23.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, June 25 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Hubbard Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Salser is preceded in death by his first wife, Shela; sister, Juanita Lamar; father, Leo Washington Salser, Sr.; and mother, Autancie Salser.

He is survived by his wife, Malinda Salser; daughter, Stacey Riggins; grandchildren, Taylor Riggins, Lexie Riggins, and Jordan Riggins; and great granddaughter, Aubree Barrett.

