expand
Ad Spot

June 25, 2021

Leo Washington Salser, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:51 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

Leo Washington Salser, Jr.
Columbiana

Leo Washington Salser, Jr., age 78, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, June 23.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Friday, June 25 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Hubbard Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Salser is preceded in death by his first wife, Shela; sister, Juanita Lamar; father, Leo Washington Salser, Sr.; and mother, Autancie Salser.

He is survived by his wife, Malinda Salser; daughter, Stacey Riggins; grandchildren, Taylor Riggins, Lexie Riggins, and Jordan Riggins; and great granddaughter, Aubree Barrett.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

Meaney-Gerber

Leo Washington Salser, Jr.

Montevallo leads after day 1 of Bassmaster College Series Wild Card on Lay Lake

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

Montevallo

Montevallo leads after day 1 of Bassmaster College Series Wild Card on Lay Lake

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

Community Columnists

The magic of connecting

280 Main Story

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

280 Reporter

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

Helena

HPD implements sensory-inclusive training to better serve community, save lives

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients

Columbiana

Ellison, Shelby County host youth football camp

News

Songwriter, Pelham native Taylor signs publishing deal

Columbiana

Columbiana has new website, YouTube channel

280 Main Story

Shelter temporarily closing due to parvo

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park track star Daniel Nixon shines in Olympic Trials

Calera

July First Friday, fireworks coming to Calera Main Street

280 Main Story

Local homes recognized among 2021 Parade of Homes

Calera

Woman charged with capital murder in Calera shooting

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement

280 Main Story

Bikes 4 Kids to host family fun day June 27

280 Reporter

Campus 124 announces three artists for ‘Call to Art’ murals

Events

Helena kicking off senior activities group