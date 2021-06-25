expand
Ad Spot

June 27, 2021

ChelseaFest and The Big Kaboom, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, is set for Saturday, July 3. (File)

Chelsea to host annual Big Kaboom celebration July 3  

By Emily Sparacino

Published 4:19 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea is gearing up for the 2021 edition of ChelseaFest and The Big Kaboom on Saturday, July 3.

As the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, the family-oriented event will feature the usual mixture of live music, vendor booths and food trucks in the large field behind Dairy Queen.

“We’re going to have great food and great fellowship,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said during a City Council meeting in June. “We’re looking forward to a great event on July 3.”

A bicycle parade will be held at 5:20 p.m.

“We do have an addition of a third band, which is going to be exciting,” Picklesimer said.

Opening music acts will be Fake News at 5:15 p.m. and The Marty McFlies at 5:45 p.m.

The band Trotline will return as the headliner and is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will light the sky at 9 p.m. with music by KOOL 96.9.

Admission is free, and the event will start at 5 p.m.

More News

Voting protections rally held for 8th year

New seafood restaurant coming to Columbiana

Alabaster Police arrest man for sexual abuse of a child

Get to know Athlete of the Week Zeke Adams

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Voting protections rally held for 8th year

Columbiana

New seafood restaurant coming to Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Police arrest man for sexual abuse of a child

280 Main Story

Chelsea to host annual Big Kaboom celebration July 3  

Alabaster Reporter

Helena man arrested for first-degree rape of juvenile family member

Columbiana

Columbiana Culture Club nets multiple first-place awards

280 Main Story

Trucking around: Food trucks see an increase in popularity over the last year

Alabaster Main Story

Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

280 Main Story

Local restaurants to be part of Fiesta Ball Week at UAB

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names 2 new principals, 1 assistant principal

Alabaster Main Story

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

Montevallo

Montevallo leads after day 1 of Bassmaster College Series Wild Card on Lay Lake

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

Community Columnists

The magic of connecting

280 Main Story

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

280 Reporter

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

Helena

HPD implements sensory-inclusive training to better serve community, save lives

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients

Columbiana

Ellison, Shelby County host youth football camp

News

Songwriter, Pelham native Taylor signs publishing deal

Columbiana

Columbiana has new website, YouTube channel

280 Main Story

Shelter temporarily closing due to parvo

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park track star Daniel Nixon shines in Olympic Trials