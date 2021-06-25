Chelsea to host annual Big Kaboom celebration July 3  

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea is gearing up for the 2021 edition of ChelseaFest and The Big Kaboom on Saturday, July 3.

As the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, the family-oriented event will feature the usual mixture of live music, vendor booths and food trucks in the large field behind Dairy Queen.

“We’re going to have great food and great fellowship,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said during a City Council meeting in June. “We’re looking forward to a great event on July 3.”

A bicycle parade will be held at 5:20 p.m.

“We do have an addition of a third band, which is going to be exciting,” Picklesimer said.

Opening music acts will be Fake News at 5:15 p.m. and The Marty McFlies at 5:45 p.m.

The band Trotline will return as the headliner and is set to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will light the sky at 9 p.m. with music by KOOL 96.9.

Admission is free, and the event will start at 5 p.m.