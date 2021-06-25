expand
Ad Spot

June 25, 2021

Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

By Nathan Howell

Published 1:52 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER — The city of Alabaster is advising that both northbound lanes of Colonial Promenade Parkway in front of Lowe’s will be closed for approximately 10 days.

The lanes are closed due to road repair and motorists are asked to use a temporary detour.

Those needing to access the Walmart Supercenter and surrounding businesses will need to follow the temporary detour along Jimmy Gould Drive, Alabaster Boulevard and Progress Boulevard.

In a press release, the city stated that emergency repairs were necessary to fix a sinkhole in an area adjacent to the road.

“As soon as the work moves from the road area, the NB lanes of the Parkway will be reopened,” according to the press release. “We will be updating our website with any information about timing or conditions as they are released.”

Residents are asked to monitor Cityofalabaster.com and social media pages for update on the roadwork.

More News

Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

Local restaurants to be part of Fiesta Ball Week at UAB

Shelby County Schools names 2 new principals, 1 assistant principal

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

280 Main Story

Local restaurants to be part of Fiesta Ball Week at UAB

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names 2 new principals, 1 assistant principal

Alabaster Main Story

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

Montevallo

Montevallo leads after day 1 of Bassmaster College Series Wild Card on Lay Lake

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

Community Columnists

The magic of connecting

280 Main Story

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

280 Reporter

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

Helena

HPD implements sensory-inclusive training to better serve community, save lives

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients

Columbiana

Ellison, Shelby County host youth football camp

News

Songwriter, Pelham native Taylor signs publishing deal

Columbiana

Columbiana has new website, YouTube channel

280 Main Story

Shelter temporarily closing due to parvo

280 Main Story

Former Spain Park track star Daniel Nixon shines in Olympic Trials

Calera

July First Friday, fireworks coming to Calera Main Street

280 Main Story

Local homes recognized among 2021 Parade of Homes

Calera

Woman charged with capital murder in Calera shooting

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson ranked 5th nationally in MaxPreps preseason top 25

Helena

‘Back 2 School Rally’ to help provide school supplies

Helena

Children return to VBS at Church at Cahaba Bend

Alabaster Main Story

Explorer program guides teens interested in law enforcement