June 27, 2021

Reverend Doctor A. Mac Stinson, Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 3:04 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

Reverend Doctor A. Mac Stinson, Jr.
Columbiana

Reverend Doctor A. Mac Stinson, Jr., age 83, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday, June 24.

The visitation will be from noon-2 p.m., Monday, June 28 at the Columbiana United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Doctor Joseph Dewitt, Reverend Barry Dunn, and Father Mitchell Pacwa, SJ officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mac is survived by his wife of 61 years, Glenda Joseph Stinson; his children, Mac Stinson III MD (Annette), Glori Ann Short MD (Jon) and Mary S. Skillman (Chris); ten grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Gene Denney.

As a young man, Mac served in the United States Navy. Mac served as a minister in the United Methodist Church for 35 years, followed by 14 years as a minister of the Independent Methodist Church in Jemison, and a law enforcement chaplain for over 30 years.

He cofounded Alabama Critical Incident Stress Management Team in 1998. Mac responded as a chaplain to the World Trade Center in 2001 and 2002. He became an instructor of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation in 2004.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Shelby County Chaplain’s Association and/or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

