expand
Ad Spot

June 28, 2021

Battleground Martial Arts, Alabaster for Tomorrow and Cultivate Church are partnering to host three free community workshops to promote youth safety. The first class will take place on July 17, focusing on youth safety. (Contributed)

Free workshops to promote youth safety skills, drug prevention

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:56 am Monday, June 28, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Battleground Martial Arts, Alabaster for Tomorrow and Cultivate Church are partnering to host three free community workshops to promote youth safety.

The workshops will be held on July 17, 24 and 31. They will cover the topics of youth safety, teen self-defense, bully awareness and youth drug prevention.

Battleground’s Troy Clayton said these workshops came as a partnership between the organizations to help prevent future substance abuse for children and teens.

“These workshops run hand-in-hand with Alabaster for Tomorrow’s drug prevention program,” Clayton said. “Most of your drug abuse in kids, teens and young adults stems from something that happened to them when they were younger. Not only can it lead to drug abuse, but it can also cause depression. This can be from bullying, sexual abuse, cyber abuse or anything like that.”

The first workshop on July 17 will focus on the topic of youth safety. Clayton explained this first seminar would provide resources and information for a younger audience on how to protect themselves and be aware of dangerous situations.

“We will have some videos for them to watch, workbooks with information for them to complete and safety cards,” Clayton said. “We also plan to go over and do some martial arts stuff for fun. The kids will get an opportunity to break boards.”

On July 24, the seminar will mostly be focused on safety for people going into college. Clayton said it would provide a number of resources, especially for young women who are often targets for abuse in college situations.

“We will work on safety prevention,” Clayton said. “We will talk about things like watching your drink when you are at parties and other common things that are used to target people like this.”

The final workshop on July 31 will be a bully awareness workshop.

Clayton said each of these classes will target areas that often lead younger people down a path toward drug abuse.

Alabaster for Tomorrow is an organization created in a partnership with Compact. The group works to provide information, programming and resources to help prevent substance abuse.

These workshops are free to the public. More information is available on the Battleground Martial Arts Facebook page.

More News

Record crowd celebrates 35th annual Liberty Day

Money for ‘charudie’: Calera friends raise more than $2K for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch

Organization holding summer food giveaway at Chelsea Library

Free workshops to promote youth safety skills, drug prevention

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Record crowd celebrates 35th annual Liberty Day

Calera

Money for ‘charudie’: Calera friends raise more than $2K for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch

280 Main Story

Organization holding summer food giveaway at Chelsea Library

Alabaster Main Story

Free workshops to promote youth safety skills, drug prevention

Lifestyles

Pelham Council denies potential garden homes requests

280 Main Story

Voting protections rally held for 8th year

Columbiana

New seafood restaurant coming to Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Police arrest man for sexual abuse of a child

280 Main Story

Chelsea to host annual Big Kaboom celebration July 3  

Alabaster Reporter

Helena man arrested for first-degree rape of juvenile family member

Columbiana

Columbiana Culture Club nets multiple first-place awards

280 Main Story

Trucking around: Food trucks see an increase in popularity over the last year

Alabaster Main Story

Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

280 Main Story

Local restaurants to be part of Fiesta Ball Week at UAB

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names 2 new principals, 1 assistant principal

Alabaster Main Story

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

Montevallo

Montevallo leads after day 1 of Bassmaster College Series Wild Card on Lay Lake

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October

Community Columnists

The magic of connecting

280 Main Story

Chelsea splash pad to open next week

280 Reporter

Nationwide ham radio event to take place at OMSP

Helena

HPD implements sensory-inclusive training to better serve community, save lives

280 Reporter

Hoover Historical Society names scholarship grant recipients