June 29, 2021

The new Middle Street Market in Montevallo started in May and will be held two more times, on July 10 and Aug. 14, to conclude the inaugural season. The market features handmade items, such as jewelry, from local vendors. (Contributed)

Middle Street Market sees ‘good turnout’ at first two events

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:13 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – After seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected countless businesses, the owners of two Montevallo businesses decided to create a new outlet for local vendors.

This spring, The Art Studio owner Alison Baggett and her landlord, Montevallo Makers owner Casie Pate, launched Middle Street Market, a monthly outdoor event featuring an array of handmade goods and food trucks.

“With COVID and everything being shut down, we were just looking for a way to get people back in Montevallo to shop and support local businesses,” Baggett said. “We both do handmade things in our shops, and we wanted it to be something with unique, handmade items.”

The first Middle Street Market took place in May at Owl’s Cove Park in downtown Montevallo.

“We’ve had 10 vendors total, and we’re trying to grow that slowly as we go,” Baggett said. “Our vendors have been happy with their sales. With it being brand new, you never know what to expect, but we’ve had a good turnout.”

Items available at the markets include handmade jewelry, candles, soaps, lighting, plants and original artwork.

Baggett said at least one food truck has come to each market, too.

Middle Street Market is held on the second Saturday of each month. This year, the market’s season will end in August, but Baggett said she and Pate would like for it to become a year-round event.

New vendors are welcome to apply for upcoming markets, even if they are not based in Montevallo.

“We’re working on new vendors each month,” Baggett said. “We’re very involved in Main Street Montevallo, and we’re also including Calera Main Street and Columbiana Main Street businesses.”

Vendor applications are available at Forms.gle/oGdA6AyfXrXfX7wA7.

Market visitors may park anywhere in the downtown area.

The next two markets will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10 and Aug. 14 at Owl’s Cove Park, located at 737 Main Street.

For more information and updates on upcoming events, visit Middle Street Market on Facebook.

