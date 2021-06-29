expand
Ad Spot

June 29, 2021

This preliminary drawing of the interior layout of the former Victory Autos & Collision Center building the city of Montevallo owns on Main Street shows the spaces designated for future tenants. (Contributed)

Montevallo in talks with potential tenants for Victory building

By Emily Sparacino

Published 1:53 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Mayor Rusty Nix is set to enter into negotiations with potential restaurant tenants for a city-owned building on Main Street.

The Montevallo City Council on June 28 approved a resolution allowing Nix to negotiate with two potential tenants, City Bowls and Wasabi Juan’s, on a lease agreement to occupy space inside the former Victory Autos & Collision Center building following renovations.

“Anything out of negotiations has to come back to the council,” Nix said. “This is just a vote to let me enter negotiations. It would have to come back again to the City Council for final approval.”

The preliminary drawing of the building’s interior shows two tenant spaces, each measuring roughly 1,300 square feet, along with restrooms and a common area the tenants will share.

“The common area will be kind of like a food court,” City Clerk and Treasurer Steve Gilbert said. “The two tenants will share that area, and any common area will be under what’s called a common area management agreement, which all three tenants will agree to as to who will be responsible for keeping them clean.”

Interstellar Ginger Beer and Exploration Co., an Alabaster-based craft brewery, is the third potential tenant for the building. In October 2020, Interstellar co-owner Dr. Shane Kelly spoke to the City Council to express his interest in expanding the brewery to Montevallo.

The city purchased the building for $375,000 in 2019.

No tenants have signed a formal agreement, but they have provided non-binding letters of intent, Gilbert said.

“The final lease agreement will come to the council,” Gilbert said, adding discussions are ongoing between the city’s and potential tenants’ architects regarding the structural needs of each business. “Once all of that’s been decided and the final terms of the lease have been agreed to, we will bring that back to the council for final approval.”

Building renovations will include minor design changes to the front exterior, such as raising the awnings and uncovering the upper windows to let in more natural light.

“Regardless of what tenant gets there, we need to bring the building up to code,” Nix said. “It’s going to cost us money to do that, but with these three tenants here, I feel very confident that we’ve got a good structure of a payback plan. It’s not a historic building, but it is a contributing building to the historic district.”

More News

God Did It Ministries hosting charity motorcycle run

Montevallo in talks with potential tenants for Victory building

PCS BOE to explore possibility of purchasing land for new school

Middle Street Market sees ‘good turnout’ at first two events

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

God Did It Ministries hosting charity motorcycle run

Montevallo

Montevallo in talks with potential tenants for Victory building

News

PCS BOE to explore possibility of purchasing land for new school

Montevallo

Middle Street Market sees ‘good turnout’ at first two events

Helena

Big Brothers Big Sisters have a Big Night on the Farm

Helena

‘It just made me feel so good’: Senior prom a success

280 Reporter

Hold the Fort races to help raise money for trafficking survivor house

Columbiana

Record crowd celebrates 35th annual Liberty Day

Calera

Money for ‘charudie’: Calera friends raise more than $2K for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch

280 Main Story

Organization holding summer food giveaway at Chelsea Library

Alabaster Main Story

Free workshops to promote youth safety skills, drug prevention

Lifestyles

Pelham Council denies potential garden homes requests

280 Main Story

Voting protections rally held for 8th year

Columbiana

New seafood restaurant coming to Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Police arrest man for sexual abuse of a child

280 Main Story

Chelsea to host annual Big Kaboom celebration July 3  

Alabaster Reporter

Helena man arrested for first-degree rape of juvenile family member

Columbiana

Columbiana Culture Club nets multiple first-place awards

280 Main Story

Trucking around: Food trucks see an increase in popularity over the last year

Alabaster Main Story

Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

280 Main Story

Local restaurants to be part of Fiesta Ball Week at UAB

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names 2 new principals, 1 assistant principal

Alabaster Main Story

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

Montevallo

Montevallo leads after day 1 of Bassmaster College Series Wild Card on Lay Lake