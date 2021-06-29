expand
Ad Spot

June 29, 2021

PCS BOE to explore possibility of purchasing land for new school

By Nathan Howell

Published 11:16 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer 

PELHAM – The Pelham City Schools Board of Education unanimously voted for a resolution that would have it explore the option of purchasing a large parcel of land for a future school site.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield said while there is not an immediate concern for the system’s ability to properly house the city’s students, it is important to look ahead and plan for a time when expansion is necessary.

“The Board’s only current objective is to secure property so that Pelham is positioned for future success. There is not an immediate and urgent need for a new school but enrollment trends, growth in the city, and facility assessments indicate that at some point in the future a new school will be needed,” Coefield said.

This resolution does not dictate a new school will be built, what grades would be housed there or any kind of timeframe for construction.

However, it does provide framework for the school system to explore construction of a new school and suggestions for where the Board would like to purchase land.

“We recognize that we expect continued growth along the Highway 11 corridor and Ballantrae development, and recognize that because we only have one school east of Interstate 65 and three schools west of Interstate 65, the Board desires the future land site to be east of Interstate 65,” according to the resolution.

The Board also suggested the potential development might be best suited as either a replacement for the current high school or a second high school facility.

Factors cited in this decision include the school system enrollment which has grown by 12 percent since 2016. As a result of strategic discussion on this topic, the board decided it was time to discuss plans for expansion.

“It’s important to do this in a timely manner because so much residential development is taking place in Pelham, and it’s important we secure land for future boards,” said Board President Angie Hester.

More News

PCS BOE to explore possibility of purchasing land for new school

Middle Street Market sees ‘good turnout’ at first two events

Big Brothers Big Sisters have a Big Night on the Farm

‘It just made me feel so good’: Senior prom a success

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

PCS BOE to explore possibility of purchasing land for new school

Montevallo

Middle Street Market sees ‘good turnout’ at first two events

Helena

Big Brothers Big Sisters have a Big Night on the Farm

Helena

‘It just made me feel so good’: Senior prom a success

280 Reporter

Hold the Fort races to help raise money for trafficking survivor house

Columbiana

Record crowd celebrates 35th annual Liberty Day

Calera

Money for ‘charudie’: Calera friends raise more than $2K for Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch

280 Main Story

Organization holding summer food giveaway at Chelsea Library

Alabaster Main Story

Free workshops to promote youth safety skills, drug prevention

Lifestyles

Pelham Council denies potential garden homes requests

280 Main Story

Voting protections rally held for 8th year

Columbiana

New seafood restaurant coming to Columbiana

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Police arrest man for sexual abuse of a child

280 Main Story

Chelsea to host annual Big Kaboom celebration July 3  

Alabaster Reporter

Helena man arrested for first-degree rape of juvenile family member

Columbiana

Columbiana Culture Club nets multiple first-place awards

280 Main Story

Trucking around: Food trucks see an increase in popularity over the last year

Alabaster Main Story

Northbound lanes at Colonial Promenade closed for sinkhole repairs

280 Main Story

Local restaurants to be part of Fiesta Ball Week at UAB

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools names 2 new principals, 1 assistant principal

Alabaster Main Story

Above and Beyond: Alabaster Police honored during dinner

Montevallo

Montevallo leads after day 1 of Bassmaster College Series Wild Card on Lay Lake

Calera

Calera native serves as a member of U.S. Navy’s ‘Silent Service’

280 Main Story

Upgrades to a major Chelsea intersection expected to be complete by October