Montevallo Chamber to host job fair July 11

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Montevallo Chamber of Commerce will host a 2021 job fair under the theme “Getting Back to Work” next weekend.

The job fair aims to bring together employers, eager and experienced employees and entry-level individuals under one roof on Sunday, July 11 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the Parnell Memorial Library.

“It is our belief that the Montevallo Job Fair will offer employers an excellent opportunity to deal with their immediate and future staffing requirements,” Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Adele Nelson said. “Due to the current climate of ‘too little staff to handle day-to-day operations,’ Montevallo Chamber is here to offer a location to bring employers and potential employees together.”

Some of the job fair vendors who will be onsite are A.C. Legg, Summer Classics, Huddle House Montevallo, Candlewood Suites Alabaster, Pic ‘n Sav Montevallo, Tractor Supply Co. Montevallo and the Alabaster Career Center.

A community table with job postings and applications will be set up for employers who cannot attend.

Refreshments and door prizes will be available.

For more information, contact the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce at (205) 665-1519 or montevallochamber@gmail.com.