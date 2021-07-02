Hilda Brown Nelson

Hilda Brown Nelson, passed away Wednesday, June 30, at the age of 90.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years, Eldredge A. Nelson; son, Ronald Nelson; daughter, Donna (Ronnie) Pickett; sisters, Lois Smitherman and Geraldine (Jimmy) Thrasher; grandchildren, Veronica (Anthony) Jackson, Heather Nelson, and Kevin (Cherie) Pickett; great-grandchildren, Rebecca (Jesse) Hunt and Abbie Cornelius.

She is preceded in death by her parents, W.V. and Thelma Brown; brothers, Julius Brown, Lloyd Brown, Bill Brown, Eldon Brown and Raymond Brown.

For 20 years she worked for the family business of W.V. Brown Lumber Company.

The family would like to express appreciation to Southeast Hospice and especially to Debbie Duncan and Janet Mims for the loving care Hilda received the last 3 years.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at Union Springs Baptist Cemetery with Bro. Evie Maggison and Bro. Shaun Lowery officiating. Interment will follow in Union Springs Baptist Cemetery, Randolph.

Martin Funeral Home directing.

You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at Martinfuneralhomeinc.com.