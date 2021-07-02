expand
Ad Spot

July 3, 2021

Denny Chimes in the background. (Contributed)

Local UA students appear on SEC Academic Honor Roll

By Staff Reports

Published 10:14 am Friday, July 2, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

For the sixth year in a row, The University of Alabama led the Southeastern Conference’s Spring Academic Honor Roll, earning 151 accolades, the league office announced Thursday.

The Crimson Tide’s women’s track and field and rowing teams led the way with 35 and 33 honorees, respectively. The women’s track and field total ranked third most of any program in the SEC this spring. Alabama also led the conference in men’s tennis honorees with 12 and women’s golf recipients with eight.

Local students appearing on the SEC Academic Honor Roll include:

  • Landon Green of Helena
  • Ashton Domingue of Birmingham
  • Kristen Hopkins of Birmingham
  • Alex Wilkins of Pelham

To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The spring list honors those student-athletes that participate in baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s golf, lacrosse, rowing, softball, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s track and field. A total of 1,615 student-athletes earned the honor during the spring of 2021.

So far this season, Alabama has placed 315 students on the SEC fall, winter and spring honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide’s tally when the first-year list comes out in late July.

Follow Alabama Athletics on social media via @UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

More News

Get to know Athlete of the Week Paci Clark

Get to know Student of the Week Brithany Salazar

The Meadows to host golf tournament, fireworks show July 3

Local track and field coach earns spot in Olympics

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

The Meadows to host golf tournament, fireworks show July 3

280 Main Story

Local track and field coach earns spot in Olympics

280 Reporter

Local UA students appear on SEC Academic Honor Roll

Business

Next round of Façade Grant projects underway in Montevallo

Alabaster Main Story

RaceTrac locating store near Alabaster Promenade

Montevallo

UM named ‘College of Distinction’ for 10th year

Columbiana

Blues legend Bobby Rush coming to SCAC Black Box Theater

280 Main Story

Jeff State Welding Center opens on Shelby-Hoover Campus

Montevallo

‘I was terrified’: Montevallo High School student recovering from broken neck

Alabaster Main Story

Local restaurant rallies behind ‘Benny the brave’

Montevallo

Montevallo Chamber to host job fair July 11

Columbiana

Columbiana Main Street plans mural project

Columbiana

Williams sheds light on family trees

Columbiana

Gallery features quilts, found materials sculptures

280 Main Story

Lee announces Assistant DA of Year Awards

280 Main Story

These tips will help you safely enjoy Alabama’s lakes and rivers

280 Main Story

Healthcare professionals honored at annual awards luncheon

280 Reporter

PHS student to join 2022 World Games Youth Choir

Helena

Buck Creek Festival returning Sept. 24-25

Helena

Helena approves members for Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Lee Branch Farmers Market back for 2021 season

Lifestyles

Pelham to light up with glow walk and movie event

Alabaster Main Story

Elliott Landry joins Great Smoky Mountains 900-Miler Club

Columbiana

Bobby Madison Basketball Camp marks successful 11th year