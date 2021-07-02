expand
Ad Spot

July 3, 2021

This rendering depicts a mural planned for The Art Studio in Montevallo. (Contributed)

Next round of Façade Grant projects underway in Montevallo

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:52 am Friday, July 2, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Main Street Façade Grant Program announced its latest recipients in June.

All 10 applicants this year received approval for their proposed projects encompassing façade improvement and building restoration efforts at the following Main Street District businesses and churches: El Agave, Montevallo First Baptist Church, Team Lehman, The Strand, Save My Cell/It’s About Time, Anderson Eye Care, The Art Studio, Provenance Church, Strand Coffeehouse and Blue Phrog Gallery.

These images show Montevallo’s Czeskleba TV Service storefront before and after its Facade Grant project. (Contributed)

Montevallo Main Street is prepared to disburse more than $15,000 in grant funds and anticipates the project cost and investment in the Main Street District to exceed $44,000.

“We typically present this grant at a 50/50 match with a $5,000 cap; however, this year, we amended some of the grant request amounts so we could fund all applicants and have a little left over to fundraise so that we can offer another round of grants next year,” Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett said. “In the past, this grant has been funded primarily by private citizen donations. This year, we combined some remaining allocated funds from past private donations with some programming funding provided by the city of Montevallo to offer these grants.”

Work on the current projects is slated to be complete in September.

The overall goal of the program is to create “a vibrant, visually appealing downtown area with historic structures that have been preserved or restored for business enhancement,” the application reads.

The program has offered two previous rounds of façade grants in 2018 and 2019.

Grants awarded in 2018 totaled $15,271, with total improvements reaching $36,498.

Grants awarded in 2019 totaled $12,766, with about $29,336 in total improvements.

To date, 11 buildings have been improved, resulting in more than $65,000 worth of investment in the Main Street District.

To view the Façade Grant application, visit Cityofmontevallo.com/MontevalloMainStreet.

More News

Get to know Athlete of the Week Paci Clark

Get to know Student of the Week Brithany Salazar

The Meadows to host golf tournament, fireworks show July 3

Local track and field coach earns spot in Olympics

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

The Meadows to host golf tournament, fireworks show July 3

280 Main Story

Local track and field coach earns spot in Olympics

280 Reporter

Local UA students appear on SEC Academic Honor Roll

Business

Next round of Façade Grant projects underway in Montevallo

Alabaster Main Story

RaceTrac locating store near Alabaster Promenade

Montevallo

UM named ‘College of Distinction’ for 10th year

Columbiana

Blues legend Bobby Rush coming to SCAC Black Box Theater

280 Main Story

Jeff State Welding Center opens on Shelby-Hoover Campus

Montevallo

‘I was terrified’: Montevallo High School student recovering from broken neck

Alabaster Main Story

Local restaurant rallies behind ‘Benny the brave’

Montevallo

Montevallo Chamber to host job fair July 11

Columbiana

Columbiana Main Street plans mural project

Columbiana

Williams sheds light on family trees

Columbiana

Gallery features quilts, found materials sculptures

280 Main Story

Lee announces Assistant DA of Year Awards

280 Main Story

These tips will help you safely enjoy Alabama’s lakes and rivers

280 Main Story

Healthcare professionals honored at annual awards luncheon

280 Reporter

PHS student to join 2022 World Games Youth Choir

Helena

Buck Creek Festival returning Sept. 24-25

Helena

Helena approves members for Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Lee Branch Farmers Market back for 2021 season

Lifestyles

Pelham to light up with glow walk and movie event

Alabaster Main Story

Elliott Landry joins Great Smoky Mountains 900-Miler Club

Columbiana

Bobby Madison Basketball Camp marks successful 11th year