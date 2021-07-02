expand
Ad Spot

July 3, 2021

The University of Montevallo was named as a College of Distinction for the 10th consecutive year. (Contributed)

UM named ‘College of Distinction’ for 10th year

By Staff Reports

Published 9:21 am Friday, July 2, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

For the 10th consecutive year, the University of Montevallo has been named to the prestigious national Colleges of Distinction list, remaining one of only three public higher education institutions in the state to achieve the honor.

In addition to again earning the overall Colleges of Distinction designation, UM also achieved program-specific recognition for the Stephens College of Business and the College of Education & Human Development. Montevallo was also awarded for its efforts to prepare students for their careers after graduation and for supporting its military related students and employees.

“Designation as a College of Distinction every year for a decade is indicative of an institution putting students first,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “We appreciate very much this recognition, which reflects our unique identity and the commitment of our outstanding faculty and staff.”

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process comprises a sequence of in-depth research and detailed interviews with the schools about each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan, student satisfaction and more. Colleges of Distinction accepts only those schools adhering to its four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.

“It’s inspiring to see the University of Montevallo commit to the learning styles and community involvement that will best allow their students to succeed in and beyond their college years,” said Colleges of Distinction Founder Wes Creel.

More News

Get to know Athlete of the Week Paci Clark

Get to know Student of the Week Brithany Salazar

The Meadows to host golf tournament, fireworks show July 3

Local track and field coach earns spot in Olympics

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

The Meadows to host golf tournament, fireworks show July 3

280 Main Story

Local track and field coach earns spot in Olympics

280 Reporter

Local UA students appear on SEC Academic Honor Roll

Business

Next round of Façade Grant projects underway in Montevallo

Alabaster Main Story

RaceTrac locating store near Alabaster Promenade

Montevallo

UM named ‘College of Distinction’ for 10th year

Columbiana

Blues legend Bobby Rush coming to SCAC Black Box Theater

280 Main Story

Jeff State Welding Center opens on Shelby-Hoover Campus

Montevallo

‘I was terrified’: Montevallo High School student recovering from broken neck

Alabaster Main Story

Local restaurant rallies behind ‘Benny the brave’

Montevallo

Montevallo Chamber to host job fair July 11

Columbiana

Columbiana Main Street plans mural project

Columbiana

Williams sheds light on family trees

Columbiana

Gallery features quilts, found materials sculptures

280 Main Story

Lee announces Assistant DA of Year Awards

280 Main Story

These tips will help you safely enjoy Alabama’s lakes and rivers

280 Main Story

Healthcare professionals honored at annual awards luncheon

280 Reporter

PHS student to join 2022 World Games Youth Choir

Helena

Buck Creek Festival returning Sept. 24-25

Helena

Helena approves members for Diversity and Inclusion Board

280 Main Story

Lee Branch Farmers Market back for 2021 season

Lifestyles

Pelham to light up with glow walk and movie event

Alabaster Main Story

Elliott Landry joins Great Smoky Mountains 900-Miler Club

Columbiana

Bobby Madison Basketball Camp marks successful 11th year