First responders to be honored at Helena dinner

By NATHAN HOWELL | staff Writer

HELENA – First responders are a vital part of any community, and Helena will celebrate its own during the “Putting First Responders First Dinner” on Aug. 5 at the Helena Sports Complex.

The dinner was designed by the newly-created nonprofit Putting First Responders First to celebrate the hard work of police and firefighters in the city of Helena by treating them and their families with dinner and gifts.

Leigh Hulsey helped to create the organization to highlilght the services the city’s first responders provide.

“I think at the end of the day I just wanted an opportunity to serve our community of first responders,” Hulsey said. “They are always serving us, and we wanted to create a night to take care of the ones that serve us.”

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the community is encouraged to come out and celebrate them outside of the complex.

“This is an event for us to serve our police and firemen in the city of Helena,” Hulsey said. “It is also a community event that will have food trucks for you to buy dinner, free inflatables and music for the community to enjoy. Please plan to join us and bring a chair.”

Even though the event was just announced, the organization has already received a ton of feedback and help for the event.

“It has been really great to see our community of restaurants step up and sign up to help out in some way,” Hulsey explained. “We have had 100 percent of the dinner already donated from Home Plate Cooking, Chick-fil-A and Golden Rule. The response has been incredible.”

The organization is currently taking donations from those who would like to contribute to the event. This can be done by mailing a check to 1709 Fieldstone Circle made out to Putting First Responders First. Monetary donations can also be made at Avadian Credit Union by making a deposit into the organization’s account.

All donations will be used to fund the dinner and for prizes that will be given away to the first responders.

For more information visit the Putting First Responders First Facebook page or contact Hulsey by emailing auhulsey@gmail.com.