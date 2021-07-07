Boho Tea Bar places a unique emphasis on family and community

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Shannon Hurwitz opened Boho Tea Bar on June 11 after developing a passion for Boba tea and wanting to share that with her community.

Hurwitz said the entire business was family-oriented, even down to her passion for the drink.

“My brother is the one who introduced me to Boba tea,” Hurwitz explained. “On his birthday we went on a trip and he showed me his favorite drink. That is where my love of it came from.”

The name of the business comes from Hurwitz’s flair for all things bohemian, which is reflected in its décor and design.

“Our décor is very much warehouse-industrial, but then you look around and see there are 40-plus plants,” she explained. “Then we have art on the walls that is representative of my artist family.”

The operation of the business is a family endeavor as well. Hurwitz said her husband and her children help in the day-to-day operations of the business, and were also involved in the planning process for the store.

“When I sat down and talked to my husband and three children I told them I thought this was something I could do,” she said. “In my business plan I wrote down how there was nothing in a 20-minute radius near us offering Boba tea. I saw a need, and we all worked together to make this happen.”

Traditionally, Boba tea is a black tea mixture with different flavors and served with tapioca Boba, which can be traditional-style or flavored popping Boba. The store also sells fruit teas, fruit-flavored lemonade and an assortment of jellies.

Not only does the store sell drinks, but guests can also take a break and get something to eat. Boho offers different pastries and açaí bowls.

Hurwitz is also supporting local businesses by purchasing locally-sourced honey to use.

Boba has been around for a while, but has seen an increase in popularity in the last several years, especially among younger crowds, which Hurwitz is aiming to serve.

“I wanted to create a place for Alabaster’s younger crowd to come to hang out, or to have a date night, and their parents could trust they would be okay,” Hurwitz said. “Since we have opened we have seen that response through different groups. We have had church groups, teenage groups, color guard teams and even an early morning workout crew come in.”

Another way the business is engaging with the community is through “Bobaristas,” who are typically younger people that create drink ideas for Boho. Hurwitz will add those drinks to the menu and credit the young artists who create the ideas on Instagram.

Hurwitz has her own signature creations, and has even planned a line of drinks to debut each week throughout the fall season.

“We have all kinds of fall specials that we have been working on like pumpkin spice. Then every week in the fall we will be releasing a new flavor. We are looking forward to it,” she said.

Boho Tea Bar is located at 462 1st St. SW in Alabaster. More information is available on the Boho Tea Bar Facebook and Instagram pages.