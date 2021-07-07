expand
July 7, 2021

Interstellar Ginger Beer is hosting a benefit for Shelby Humane called “Barks and Brews” that will see a portion of each pint of beer sold go to the shelter. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

Interstellar hosting benefit for Shelby Humane

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:35 am Wednesday, July 7, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer 

ALABASTER – Those who love animals and beer will have a chance to combine their interests while supporting a good cause at the Interstellar Ginger Beer “Barks and Brews” event July 17.

The event is combined with the brewery’s monthly Food Truck Frenzy event, and will have $1 for each pint of beer sold donated to Shelby Humane to support its efforts.

Shelby Humane Director of Development Tree Davidson said Interstellar owner Shane Kelly is a lover of animals and wanted to help the shelter.

“He is doing this for us because he is amazing and has adopted animals from Shelby Humane, and he believes in our cause,” Davidson said. “We are so excited about this.”

The event will last from 6-10 p.m. and will feature a number of things for guests to do including axe throwing, approximately 10 local food trucks and live music from American Dream Factory and DJ JRock.

Shelby Humane is also planning to bring as many as seven foster dogs out for guests to meet and potentially adopt. The dogs will be available for adoption starting at 6 p.m.

“Bringing the dogs out to these events helps people to learn more about our mission and get the word out,” Davidson said. “Sometimes even if people don’t choose to adopt a dog at the event, it weighs on their minds and they come back to the shelter and get one. These kinds of public events help to let people know who we are, if they don’t already, and what our mission is.”

Davidson said Shelby Humane was looking forward to the event and was grateful for the coordination from Kelly, and hopes the event is successful in spreading awareness about the shelter.

“We appreciate Shane and Interstellar, and we are looking forward to a fun night with the community,” Davidson said.

The event is free to attend, and is open to people of all ages.

For more information about “Barks and Brews” visit the Interstellar Ginger Beer and Shelby Humane Facebook pages.

 

 

