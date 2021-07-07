expand
July 8, 2021

The Westover City Council will hold a special called meeting on July 13 for residents to discuss the future of the community relative to the city of Chelsea potentially forming its own school system. (Contributed)

Westover to hold special council meeting

By Staff Reports

Published 2:09 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021

By FRANKIE OSBORN / Special to the Reporter 

WESTOVER – A special called meeting of the Westover City Council will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at New Life Assembly of God starting at 6:30 p.m.

This is a public meeting for the citizens of Westover to come together and discuss the needs of the community and how it pertains to the city of Chelsea forming its own school system.

This is the first time a council meeting will be held off-site.

Meetings are normally held at City Hall, but due to the expected turnout, the venue has been changed to the church to accommodate the anticipated crowd.

The council changed the rules for the meeting so that any speakers will be able to come forward without the usual prior notification and approval.

This will be an open conversation and question-answering session conducted in an orderly fashion.

“We don’t really have a view either way,” Mayor Larry Riggins said. “Much of the decision making will depend on the feasibility report that is currently being done. We only want what is best for our citizens and our children.”

The mayor said he is concerned about rumors and incorrect information circulating on social media sites and hopes the meeting will help to clarify some of the confusion.

The purpose of the meeting is not to make any decisions, but simply to get some feedback from the community and to answer a lot of questions.

“Please come to the meeting and show your support for Westover,” Riggins said. “We hope to have a big turnout to get as much information out as possible.”

