expand
Ad Spot

July 8, 2021

Genét Holcomb, a longtime Helena resident, was recently selected as the new principal for Helena Elementary School. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:52 am Thursday, July 8, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Genét Holcomb was recently selected by the Shelby County Board of Education as the new principal for Helena Elementary School.

Holcomb is stepping into this position after 28 years of experience in the education field.

Prior to accepting this position, Holcomb served as the principal for Calera Elementary School and was an assistant principal at Helena Intermediate and Inverness Elementary.

Holcomb, a longtime Helena resident, said taking this job was like a homecoming for her.

“I have been living in Helena with my family for 25 years. My kids have grown up here and come through Helena’s schools,” she explained. “When this opportunity became available I thought it was a great chance for me to serve my community.”

Though it became her career, education was not what Holcomb pictured herself doing back when she was in high school.

“I had intended to go into the medical field when I was in high school. My grandmother was a nurse, and I was influenced by her. I thought I wanted that to be my career path,” she explained. “As a senior in high school I was given the opportunity to collaborate and work with an elementary teacher and I just fell in love. During that semester I completely changed my direction.”

This is something Holcomb said she had noticed with a lot of education professionals.

“Even though they don’t seem like they are aligned, teachers are usually generated from a family of either educators or nurses,” Holcomb explained. “My guess is that they are so service-oriented.”

The key to successfully running a school is a strong relationship with teachers and partnerships with the community, according to Holcomb.

“I am looking forward to continuing that tight-knit community feel in this new role,” she explained. “We are all part of a cohesive community partnership and team. Not just the staff, but with business leaders, city officials, parents and community members. If we keep that mindset we will be able to work together so that every child will ultimately win.”

In meeting with teachers at HES in this new position, and as a parent, she expressed how grateful she is to be around such talented educators.

“I know what a gift this is to be in this school as a parent and the level of high standards and expectations the staff has for students to reach their academic goals to become well-rounded little people,” Holcomb said.

Most importantly, Holcomb wants to let faculty, parents and students know she loves the city of Helena and wants nothing but the best for the community.

“This is where I have chosen to build my life and raise my family. I am dedicated and here to invest in not just our community, but especially our children. I look forward to the opportunity to reach and partner with them. I want nothing more than to have a smooth transition by being an open communicator and a good listener,” Holcomb said.

More News

Summer school repairs addressing tornado damage

SCS summer school participation exceeds 1,000

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Summer school repairs addressing tornado damage

280 Main Story

SCS summer school participation exceeds 1,000

Montevallo

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

Helena

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

280 Main Story

Reservations open for Coffee with the Mayor of Chelsea event

Alabaster Reporter

Senate District 14 candidates competing for votes on July 13

Calera

Calera athletic facilities taking shape this summer

280 Main Story

Westover to hold special council meeting

Calera

Fundraiser helps puppy who was thrown from vehicle

Alabaster Main Story

Boho Tea Bar places a unique emphasis on family and community

Calera

Fireworks a welcome addition to Calera event

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves ABC license for new gas station

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar hosting benefit for Shelby Humane

280 Main Story

Who is participating in this year’s ‘Back to School’ sales tax holiday?

News

‘Fire on the Water’ sees successful return

280 Reporter

Black, Paschal set to face off for House District 73 seat on July 13

Helena

Nearly 4,000 gather for Helena Independence Day celebration

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration sees record attendance

Events

First responders to be honored at Helena dinner

280 Main Story

‘An all-around great day:’ Chelsea’s Big Kaboom sees record attendance

280 Main Story

Celebrate 2021 graduates with this special video

280 Main Story

McElveen to speak at Faith Community Fellowship

280 Main Story

County’s top 20 athletes named to All-Sports Team

Columbiana

Shelby County’s Pennington named 2021 Male Athlete of the Year