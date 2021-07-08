expand
Ad Spot

July 9, 2021

Thompson senior linebacker Jeremiah Alexander, the state's top recruit for the class of 2022, has committed to Alabama. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Thompson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander commits to Alabama

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:42 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

ALABASTER – The state’s top high school football prospect and the reigning county player of the year has announced his collegiate decision.

Choosing between Alabama, Clemson and a handful of others, Thompson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander has decided to play college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide and head coach Nick Saban.

Alexander originally committed to Alabama on Monday, March 9, 2020, but decommitted from the Crimson Tide a few months later on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

However, he did so to focus on his run to a state championship with the Warriors, while also keeping his options open. He admittedly kept the Tide at the top of his list and remained in constant contact with Saban.

“It’s so close to home and the atmosphere there is amazing. It just feels right,” he said after his original commitment. “I would always watch them and Nick Saban. Dont’a Hightower and others were guys I looked up to. There was a lot that went into that process, but the home atmosphere was key.”

That sentiment seemed to hold true despite opening his options at the end of last season.

Alexander, who visited Georgia, Clemson, UCF and others this summer in addition to Alabama, made the announcement in an Instagram post with the caption “cribbb,” alongside an elephant emoji.

Alexander is not only the state’s top prospect for the Class of 2022, but is considered a five-start by 247sports and the nation’s 16th best overall prospect.

A starter since his freshman year, the linebacker for the Warriors has helped lead the team to back-to-back state championships and three championship appearances in a row.

He has also been one of the most dangerous at getting into the backfield as a hybrid defensive end/linebacker who has racked up a combined 70 tackles for loss and 23 sacks in three seasons.

Alexander also has 298 tackles in that span and will be coming off a junior season that saw him shift from an end position back to a linebacker position.

Despite having to read more and drop into coverage at times, he remained one of the most dangerous defensive threats in the country.

He willed his way to 29 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 105 total tackles, with defensive lines having no answer for possibly the most physical player in the state.

Now standing close to 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, he is as quick and strong as he has been the last four years and will anchor a Thompson defense full of top recruits, including players such as Tony Mitchell and Peter Woods who are part of next year’s class.

Alexander will hope to lead Thompson, who is ranked fifth nationally heading into the season, to a third consecutive state championship this season.

More News

Half Shell Oyster House to open in Campus 124 in 2022

Shelby County-based home to house child sex trafficking survivors

People are getting on the road again

Shelby County 8U All Stars playing in Tournament of Champions

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Half Shell Oyster House to open in Campus 124 in 2022

News

Shelby County-based home to house child sex trafficking survivors

Community Columnists

People are getting on the road again

Columbiana

Shelby County 8U All Stars playing in Tournament of Champions

Community Columnists

White left behind a 104-year legacy

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander commits to Alabama

280 Main Story

Summer school repairs addressing tornado damage

280 Main Story

SCS summer school participation exceeds 1,000

Montevallo

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

Helena

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

280 Main Story

Reservations open for Coffee with the Mayor of Chelsea event

Alabaster Reporter

Senate District 14 candidates competing for votes on July 13

Calera

Calera athletic facilities taking shape this summer

280 Main Story

Westover to hold special council meeting

Calera

Fundraiser helps puppy who was thrown from vehicle

Alabaster Main Story

Boho Tea Bar places a unique emphasis on family and community

Calera

Fireworks a welcome addition to Calera event

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves ABC license for new gas station

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar hosting benefit for Shelby Humane

280 Main Story

Who is participating in this year’s ‘Back to School’ sales tax holiday?

News

‘Fire on the Water’ sees successful return

280 Reporter

Black, Paschal set to face off for House District 73 seat on July 13

Helena

Nearly 4,000 gather for Helena Independence Day celebration

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration sees record attendance