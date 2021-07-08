expand
Ad Spot

July 8, 2021

The University of Montevallo ranked seventh in a list of 25 Best Nutrition Bachelor’s Degrees in the U.S., according to Besthealthdegrees.com. (Contributed)

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

By Staff Reports

Published 12:52 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics is one of the top nutrition bachelor’s degree programs in the country, according to a nationwide ranking compiled by Besthealthdegrees.com.

UM ranked No. 7 on the website’s list of the 25 Best Nutrition Bachelor’s Degrees in the nation, and was the only university in Alabama to make the list.

The website formulated the rankings by researching accredited, respected institutions focused on quality and opportunity. Programs were ranked according to their reputation, salary potential and tuition cost, using data from U.S. News & World Report, Niche, IPEDS and College Scorecard.

“Our number seven ranking by besthealthdegrees.com is exciting!” said Patricia Petit, director of UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics. “We are grateful our Coordinated Program in Dietetics continues to attract outstanding students who are a credit to our profession and the University of Montevallo. In addition, we are thankful to our exceptional preceptors who are vital to the success of this program.”

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics is fully accredited by The Accreditation Council for Education and Dietetics, and is the best route for students to become Registered Dietitians in the state of Alabama. To learn more about the Coordinated Program in Dietetics, visit Montevallo.edu/coordinated-program-in-dietetics-cpd.

More News

Summer school repairs addressing tornado damage

SCS summer school participation exceeds 1,000

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Summer school repairs addressing tornado damage

280 Main Story

SCS summer school participation exceeds 1,000

Montevallo

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

News

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

280 Main Story

Reservations open for Coffee with the Mayor of Chelsea event

Alabaster Reporter

Senate District 14 candidates competing for votes on July 13

Calera

Calera athletic facilities taking shape this summer

280 Main Story

Westover to hold special council meeting

Calera

Fundraiser helps puppy who was thrown from vehicle

Alabaster Main Story

Boho Tea Bar places a unique emphasis on family and community

Calera

Fireworks a welcome addition to Calera event

280 Main Story

Chelsea approves ABC license for new gas station

Alabaster Main Story

Interstellar hosting benefit for Shelby Humane

280 Main Story

Who is participating in this year’s ‘Back to School’ sales tax holiday?

News

‘Fire on the Water’ sees successful return

280 Reporter

Black, Paschal set to face off for House District 73 seat on July 13

Helena

Nearly 4,000 gather for Helena Independence Day celebration

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Independence Day celebration sees record attendance

Events

First responders to be honored at Helena dinner

280 Main Story

‘An all-around great day:’ Chelsea’s Big Kaboom sees record attendance

280 Main Story

Celebrate 2021 graduates with this special video

280 Main Story

McElveen to speak at Faith Community Fellowship

280 Main Story

County’s top 20 athletes named to All-Sports Team

Columbiana

Shelby County’s Pennington named 2021 Male Athlete of the Year