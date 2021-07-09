expand
July 9, 2021

Half Shell Oyster House to open in Campus 124 in 2022

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:43 am Friday, July 9, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – New Orleans-style seafood chain Half Shell Oyster House will open a new location at the Campus No. 124 development early next year.

This will be the restaurant’s 15th location and is planning for an estimated opening date in early 2022.

Half Shell offers a variety of signature dishes including its Redfish Orleans, Big Easy Surf and Turf and charbroiled oysters. Guests at the restaurant will also be able to order favorites like steak, fish, chicken, pasta and salad.

“We are thrilled to be building in Pelham’s only entertainment district and newest trail system,” Half Shell Oyster House spokeswoman Kelsey Griffin said. “We think the Campus No. 124 development brings a lot of variety to the community and we are happy to be a part of it.”

The Campus No. 124 location will feature outdoor patio seating and indoor dining and will be open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. It also plans to feature happy hours and season items.

Half Shell Oyster house opened its first location in 2008 in Gulfport, Mississippi. Since then, the group was developed by Gulf Coast Restaurant Group and has added more locations in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana.

This location is coming to Pelham after meetings between Campus No. 124 developers, Beeker Property Group and 58 INC.

“58 INC is pleased Half Shell Oyster House has selected the City of Pelham and specifically Campus No. 124 as the site of their next restaurant,”, Director of Development for 58 INC Melody Whitten said. “When Schrimsher Company committed to invest in the redevelopment of the former Valley Elementary School, we always envisioned that a mixed-use project would allow us the opportunity to recruit new-to-market retailers and restaurants to Pelham.  After learning of Half Shell’s desire to identify additional markets in Alabama, we welcomed the opportunity to propose Campus No. 124 and are extremely grateful for their investment and their vision into this unique project.”

There is not yet a set opening date for the restaurant, but Half Shell has indicated its plans for an early 2022 date.

As developments proceed more information will be made available through the Half Shell Oyster House Facebook and Instagram pages. In addition, more information can be found on Halfshelloysterhouse.com.

Shelby County-based home to house child sex trafficking survivors

People are getting on the road again

Shelby County 8U All Stars playing in Tournament of Champions

