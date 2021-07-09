Third Alabaster Health Fair set for Aug. 14

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Health Fair is set to return for its third year on Aug. 14 at the Thompson High School arena beginning at 10 a.m.

Each year, the city sponsors the event as a way to connect residents with resources in a fun and relaxing environment.

Alabaster City Councilmember Stacy Rakestraw said this year’s event will feature a number of activities and will be more accessible to a larger crowd with the venue.

“We are excited to be able to hold the health fair indoors this year at the arena,” Rakestraw said. “One of the new things that we will be able to have is a ‘mega-inflatable brain.’ It will be used to inform people about things that effect the brain like depression and Alzheimer’s. It is 18-feet long and I think it will be big hit with guests.”

There will also be a variety of doctors from different disciplined to provide resources and give seminars on different health-related topics.

“There will be a special room with a big TV where the speakers will discuss things like substance abuse, myths about breast cancer, caregiver burnout, stroke signs and symptoms and Alzheimer’s,” Rakestraw said.

There will be an interactive exhibit put on by the Da Vinci Surgery, which is a robotic-assisted surgical system.

Another exhibit will feature a giant inflatable colon with gastroenterologists who will be able to answer any questions about colon diseases, colon cancer and ways to take care of gut health.

The Health Fair was originally started as a way to provide accessible information on a local basis to those living in the area, according to Rakestraw.

“The main reason that it was started to educate residents and people in surrounding communities that are close to home. We wanted to promote and encourage healthy eating, living and activity through booths and the seminars,” she said. “We wanted to have this in a more laid-back environment and to allow our guests to ask direct questions of the doctors and the speakers.

The event is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, Shelby Baptist Medical Center, DiscoverShelby and the Warrior Foundation.

The event is free to attend and will feature food trucks so guests can eat while exploring the fair.

More information is available through the Alabaster City Hall Facebook page.