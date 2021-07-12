expand
Ad Spot

July 12, 2021

Montevallo’s 8U All-Star team won the silver bracket World Series Championship at the Tournament of Champions on Montgomery on July 10. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Montevallo 8U team wins silver bracket championship at state tournament

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:04 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

MONTGOMERY – The Montevallo 8U baseball team had a reason to celebrate on Saturday, July 10 when they gathered on the field at Lagoon Park in Montgomery for a photo.

Sticking their fists out to show off their new rings and standing around the coveted trophy, the team took a celebratory photo after taking home the silver bracket championship at the 8U Tournament of Champions.

The route to the championship, however, didn’t come without some excitement and several nail-biting moments.

Montevallo lost the first two games of pool play to kick off the tournament on Thursday, July 8.

The team lost to NEP Gold from Pensacola, Florida 12-4 and then lost to the Northport Nationals 11-2 to fall to 0-2 out of the gate and into the silver bracket.

But those marked the two toughest teams they played, as Northport and NEP both advanced to the semifinals in the gold bracket with the Nationals making it to the championship game.

Montevallo, however, bounced back in the silver bracket with two thrilling finishes.

Taking on 0-2 Lincoln in the quarterfinals, Montevallo was able to squeak out a one-run, 7-6 win to stay alive and cement a spot in the semifinals.

That’s where the team continued the heroics with another clutch one-run win by a final of 8-7 against Walker County, who was coming off wins of 14-13 and 20-16 to earn a spot against Montevallo.

That sent Montevallo to the championship game with two consecutive wins, while Walker County fell to the loser’s bracket for a battle with Lincoln.

The Walker County All-Stars put together another strong offensive performance with 20 runs to pick up an 11-run win and set up a rematch with Montevallo in the title game.

In the biggest game of the tournament, Montevallo found a way to shut down a potent Walker County offense that had scored a combined 61 runs in its last four games.

Montevallo limited the opponent to just one run, while scoring six to claim the Silver Bracket Championship by a final score of 6-1.

More News

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition

Eleanor Broadhead

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

Montevallo

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

News

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition

280 Main Story

Chelsea 9U team brings home championship

Montevallo

Montevallo 8U team wins silver bracket championship at state tournament

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson High School to celebrate 100 years

280 Main Story

Commission OKs Alabaster traffic signal bid, capital project funds

280 Reporter

‘Linda Gets Justice’: Columbiana native returns to direct true crime film

News

Pelham Christmas parade and celebration set for Dec. 11

280 Main Story

‘A long time coming’: Emma Terry named 2022 Miss Shelby County

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire district proposing dues increase as part of improvement plan

Alabaster Main Story

Third Alabaster Health Fair set for Aug. 14

Business

Half Shell Oyster House to open in Campus 124 in 2022

News

Shelby County-based home to house child sex trafficking survivors

Community Columnists

People are getting on the road again

Columbiana

Shelby County 8U All Stars playing in Tournament of Champions

Community Columnists

White left behind a 104-year legacy

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander commits to Alabama

280 Main Story

Summer school repairs addressing tornado damage

280 Main Story

SCS summer school participation exceeds 1,000

Montevallo

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

Helena

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

280 Main Story

Reservations open for Coffee with the Mayor of Chelsea event

Alabaster Reporter

Senate District 14 candidates competing for votes on July 13