expand
Ad Spot

July 12, 2021

The city of Pelham will have its first-ever Christmas parade and outdoor tree lighting ceremony during the “A Pelham Hometown Christmas” event on Dec. 11. (File)

Pelham Christmas parade and celebration set for Dec. 11

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:02 am Monday, July 12, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham will have its first-ever Christmas parade this year on Dec. 11 during the “A Pelham Hometown Christmas” event.

Pelham residents Chad Leverett and Rick Wash, who is also a Pelham City Councilmember, have announced the founding of PelhamStrong, a nonprofit organization that will be responsible for the parade and potentially future events.

Earlier this year the two announced plans to form a committee to plan the parade and celebration and have now announced additional details for the celebration.

The event will begin with the parade at 5 p.m. and feature other festivities at and around the Pelham Civic Complex.

“This will be a nighttime Christmas parade and it will segue into a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Civic Complex,” Wash said. “It is going to be 100 percent focused on the city of Pelham and our community. We feel like we lost some of Pelham’s hometown-feel over the pandemic, and this will be a way to bring everyone back together.”

The Christmas tree lighting is set to begin following the parade, which will mark the first outdoor lighting ceremony for the city, according to Wash.

While the event is still in the planning phases, Wash and Leverett said there would be an emphasis on activities for kids, including things like skating.

“We will also have Santa Claus there at the Civic Complex to take pictures in the banquet hall,” Leverett said.

Wash added, “We plan to have choral groups, hot chocolate stands and the city will also be releasing its Christmas ornament that we give out to the public for free.”

More updates will be released periodically throughout the year as they are confirmed. Residents are encouraged to like and follow the PelhamStrong Facebook page to get up-to-date information.

Wash and Leverett said PelhamStrong would be looking for volunteers in the future, and anyone interested in helping could reach out through their social media pages.

More News

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition

Eleanor Broadhead

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

Montevallo

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

News

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition

280 Main Story

Chelsea 9U team brings home championship

Montevallo

Montevallo 8U team wins silver bracket championship at state tournament

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson High School to celebrate 100 years

280 Main Story

Commission OKs Alabaster traffic signal bid, capital project funds

280 Reporter

‘Linda Gets Justice’: Columbiana native returns to direct true crime film

News

Pelham Christmas parade and celebration set for Dec. 11

280 Main Story

‘A long time coming’: Emma Terry named 2022 Miss Shelby County

280 Main Story

Cahaba Valley Fire district proposing dues increase as part of improvement plan

Alabaster Main Story

Third Alabaster Health Fair set for Aug. 14

Business

Half Shell Oyster House to open in Campus 124 in 2022

News

Shelby County-based home to house child sex trafficking survivors

Community Columnists

People are getting on the road again

Columbiana

Shelby County 8U All Stars playing in Tournament of Champions

Community Columnists

White left behind a 104-year legacy

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson linebacker Jeremiah Alexander commits to Alabama

280 Main Story

Summer school repairs addressing tornado damage

280 Main Story

SCS summer school participation exceeds 1,000

Montevallo

UM’s Coordinated Program in Dietetics named one of top in nation

Helena

Meet Helena Elementary’s new principal: Genét Holcomb

280 Main Story

Reservations open for Coffee with the Mayor of Chelsea event

Alabaster Reporter

Senate District 14 candidates competing for votes on July 13