expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2021

Cecelia “Annette” Skinner

By Staff Reports

Published 1:25 pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Cecelia “Annette” Skinner
Shelby

Cecelia “Annette” Skinner, age 85, of Shelby, passed away Sunday, July 11.

The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16 at Shelby Garden of Rest. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Skinner retired as the Tax Commissioner of Shelby County and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shelby.

She is survived by her brother, Jerry Davis (Judy), and two nephews, Forrest Davis and Jeff Davis.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

280 Main Story

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

Westover residents voice questions, concerns about Chelsea’s school system discussion

Helena

HPD to bring community together with National Night Out Aug. 3

News

PCS Foundation hosting second ‘Night of Purpose’ event

Helena

Helena hosting ceremony to honor Gold Star Children’s Day

280 Reporter

April Weaver wins Senate District 14 seat

280 Reporter

House District 73 results: Kenneth Paschal wins seat

280 Main Story

Chelsea mayor discusses infrastructure projects, business growth

280 Main Story

Finishing touches coming to Chelsea’s splash pad

280 Reporter

Pelham Firefighters help provide peer support to Surfside first responders

Helena

Best BBQ chefs compete at Helena BBQ Cookoff

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour takes over OMSP

Columbiana

Helping others: Columbiana’s George Bentley remembered for his kind soul

Helena

Former Helena standouts Fitts and Praytor selected in 6th round of MLB draft

280 Main Story

‘A kind heart’: Juvenile Judge Jim Kramer announces he will retire following current term

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

Montevallo

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

News

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition

280 Main Story

Chelsea 9U team brings home championship

Montevallo

Montevallo 8U team wins silver bracket championship at state tournament

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson High School to celebrate 100 years