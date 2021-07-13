Finishing touches coming to Chelsea’s splash pad

By EMILY SPARACINO / Staff Writer

CHELSEA – With the city’s new splash pad nearing completion, local officials and residents gathered at the site for a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, July 13.

Located at Melrose Park behind the Chelsea Community Center, the splash pad is among Chelsea’s latest projects designed to give residents more recreational outlets in the city.

The splash pad is located next to the new, multi-level playground, which opened in November.

“Both the playground and the splash pad were made possible by a generous contribution from the Shelby County Commission,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said at the Coffee with the Mayor event before the ribbon cutting. “Southwest Water made a $100,000 contribution to our splash pad. Community support and collaborations are a big part of what makes Chelsea successful.”

The city had aimed to open the splash pad facility to the public earlier this summer, but construction and weather delays led to postponements.

Parks and Recreation Director Bart Pettus said Chelsea is fortunate to have a splash pad for residents to utilize.

“Our mayor and City Council go above and beyond to provide different amenities for our community,” Pettus said. “We’re just fortunate to have them leading our city.”

An opening date is still to be determined, Picklesimer said.

“This site has been a long time coming, but it’s going to be worth it when it finally happens,” he said. “We’ll get it open as soon as we can.”