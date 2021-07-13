Pro Wakeboard Tour takes over OMSP

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park was packed with guests and athletes on July 10 for an exciting day of water sports during the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour.

This event was the second stop of the tour and featured the best 16 wakeboarders in the country competing for the top spot to earn points toward the championship title.

“We had all of the biggest names in professional wakeboarding for the Pro Wake Tour Powered by Supra Boats competing in the second major live professional wakeboarding event in almost two years,” Communications Executive Bill McCafferty said. “The lineup of athletes is only matched by their interest and excitement to compete head to head with their peers in front of a live audience.”

These athletes included Nic Rapa, Cory Teunissen, Tyler Higham, Shota Tezuka, Guenther Oka, Fynn Bullock, Jake Hill, Jake Pelot, Harley Clifford, Mike Dowdy, Massimiliano Piffaretti, Thomas Herman, Ulf Ditsch, Sam Brown, Luca Kidd and Tony Iacconi.

At the conclusion of the event, Guenther Oka emerged as the victor with an 84.33-point total. Oka was subsequently followed Rapa, Teunissen, Brown, Herman and Piffaretti.

“Stoked, hyped, frothed out, pumped and speechless,” Oka said after his win. “All some good words to describe the weekend. Cheers to more.”

There was also the Junior Pro Wakeboard competition that showcases the talents of younger athletes throughout the tour.

Athletes for this portion included Jamie Huser, Jaden Reichl, Alex Albin, Cody Hunnicut, Bret Powell, Parker Swope, Tanner Higham and Daniel Johnson.

Huser, who is visiting from Switzerland for the competition, dominated with an 86.67-point total. He was followed by Reichl, Swope and Hunnicut, respectively.

Guests during the event were treated to an up-close view of all the action from OMSP’s beach. They watched on as the athletes performed exciting stunts and tricks in hopes of earning the top score.

In 2020, the PWT was forced to hold most of its events in a digital space, with athletes competing from their home cities.

“The size of the park, the beauty of the park, the quality of the lake as a calm venue and the potential to draw a ton of spectators were all big considerations in selecting this venue,” McCafferty said. “This is a perfect watersports-focused family fun day with amazing wakeboarding and wakesurfing action/entertainment.”

The Pelham stop was a free event for the public to come and witness the hard work of the tour’s athletes.

Currently, PWT has a digital event planned for Aug. 2 and another in-person stop in Gainesville, Georgia on Aug. 21.

More information about the tour and its athletes can be found at Prowakeboardtour.com.

See more photos at ShelbyCountyPhotos.com.