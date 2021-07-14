expand
Ad Spot

July 14, 2021

Pat Johnson working with bee farm in South Shelby County.

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

By Staff Reports

Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Beekeepers Association (SCBA) has announced plans to host a series of beginner beekeeper classes beginning Sept. 27 at the Columbiana Recreation Center, 194 Washington St., Columbiana.

The classes will last about two hours each and begin on Monday, Sept. 27 and will conclude Monday, Nov. 8. The course is seven weeks long, and each class will begin at 7 p.m., lasting approximately two hours apiece.

Topics include but not limited to the history of beekeeping; how to get started; where to establish an apiary; purchasing equipment and bees; bee biology; colony population and growth; pest management; nectar flows; entering a hive; honey harvesting; and year-round hive management.

After years of hosting courses in the spring, the SCBA has decided to move the classes to the fall to allow new beekeepers the opportunity to prepare for the upcoming spring during the winter months.

Anyone who is passionate about bees or wants to learn more about beekeeping, honey bees and honey is asked to consider joining the fall 2021 beekeeping class.

About the Shelby County Beekeepers Association

The mission of the SCBA is to focus on the honey bee, knowing that the honey bee completes the circle of life in the environment, learning the life cycle of the honey bee through education, and enhancing appreciation for this insect.

The SCBA was founded in 2011, has an annual membership of 150 members, has graduated over 300 Beginning Beekeepers and has many Alabama Master Beekeepers graduates. Our association is an all-volunteer not-for-profit organization.

For more information about the SCBA or the upcoming beginner beekeeping classes, visit Shelbybees.org or email info@shelbybees.org.

More News

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

280 Main Story

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

Westover residents voice questions, concerns about Chelsea’s school system discussion

Helena

HPD to bring community together with National Night Out Aug. 3

News

PCS Foundation hosting second ‘Night of Purpose’ event

Helena

Helena hosting ceremony to honor Gold Star Children’s Day

280 Reporter

April Weaver wins Senate District 14 seat

280 Reporter

House District 73 results: Kenneth Paschal wins seat

280 Main Story

Chelsea mayor discusses infrastructure projects, business growth

280 Main Story

Finishing touches coming to Chelsea’s splash pad

280 Reporter

Pelham Firefighters help provide peer support to Surfside first responders

Helena

Best BBQ chefs compete at Helena BBQ Cookoff

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour takes over OMSP

Columbiana

Helping others: Columbiana’s George Bentley remembered for his kind soul

Helena

Former Helena standouts Fitts and Praytor selected in 6th round of MLB draft

280 Main Story

‘A kind heart’: Juvenile Judge Jim Kramer announces he will retire following current term

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

Montevallo

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

News

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition

280 Main Story

Chelsea 9U team brings home championship

Montevallo

Montevallo 8U team wins silver bracket championship at state tournament

Alabaster Reporter

Thompson High School to celebrate 100 years