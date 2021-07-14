Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — A new event will roll into Calera beginning the weekend of Saturday, July 17 and continuing each month through October, and if you happen to be into classic cars, you’re in luck.

The Calera Cruise-In will feature different categories of classic, exotic and custom vehicles on display every third Saturday of the month; and of course, no event would be complete without food and music.

The fun starts Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is also slated for Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

“We’re really excited to see who turns out. We’re going to have a category of classic cars, off-road and modern,” said Executive Director Jackie Batson of Calera Main Street, which organized the event with help from local volunteers. “I feel like it will grow into something maybe a little more formal, and there’s the potential to have vendors and other relationships, but right now it’s just for enthusiasts.”

Two food trucks will be on site, and T-Mobile will supply music for the event, which will encompass the historic Calera Main Street area. The precise location will depend on the quantity of cars, Batson said—one category will park near Cowart Drug and the others will park alongside 17th Avenue and the Calera Courtyard.

Batson noted that 17th Avenue will be shut down to make the area more walkable during the Cruise-In.

“We’re just putting this together and hoping to add another fun, family-friendly event for the community,” Batson said.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to register for inclusion in the show by emailing caleracruisein@gmail.com. It is free to participate, and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information and to see rules and regulations, visit CaleraMainStreet.org.