expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

The inaugural Calera Cruise-In will feature classic cars, food, music and more. (File)

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

By Scott Mims

Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — A new event will roll into Calera beginning the weekend of Saturday, July 17 and continuing each month through October, and if you happen to be into classic cars, you’re in luck.

The Calera Cruise-In will feature different categories of classic, exotic and custom vehicles on display every third Saturday of the month; and of course, no event would be complete without food and music.

The fun starts Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is also slated for Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16.

“We’re really excited to see who turns out. We’re going to have a category of classic cars, off-road and modern,” said Executive Director Jackie Batson of Calera Main Street, which organized the event with help from local volunteers. “I feel like it will grow into something maybe a little more formal, and there’s the potential to have vendors and other relationships, but right now it’s just for enthusiasts.”

Two food trucks will be on site, and T-Mobile will supply music for the event, which will encompass the historic Calera Main Street area. The precise location will depend on the quantity of cars, Batson said—one category will park near Cowart Drug and the others will park alongside 17th Avenue and the Calera Courtyard.

Batson noted that 17th Avenue will be shut down to make the area more walkable during the Cruise-In.

“We’re just putting this together and hoping to add another fun, family-friendly event for the community,” Batson said.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to register for inclusion in the show by emailing caleracruisein@gmail.com. It is free to participate, and everyone is welcome to attend. For more information and to see rules and regulations, visit CaleraMainStreet.org.

More News

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Margie Nell Scott

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

280 Main Story

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

Westover residents voice questions, concerns about Chelsea’s school system discussion

Helena

HPD to bring community together with National Night Out Aug. 3

News

PCS Foundation hosting second ‘Night of Purpose’ event

Helena

Helena hosting ceremony to honor Gold Star Children’s Day

280 Reporter

April Weaver wins Senate District 14 seat

280 Reporter

House District 73 results: Kenneth Paschal wins seat

280 Main Story

Chelsea mayor discusses infrastructure projects, business growth

280 Main Story

Finishing touches coming to Chelsea’s splash pad

280 Reporter

Pelham Firefighters help provide peer support to Surfside first responders

Helena

Best BBQ chefs compete at Helena BBQ Cookoff

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour takes over OMSP

Columbiana

Helping others: Columbiana’s George Bentley remembered for his kind soul

Helena

Former Helena standouts Fitts and Praytor selected in 6th round of MLB draft

280 Main Story

‘A kind heart’: Juvenile Judge Jim Kramer announces he will retire following current term

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

Montevallo

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

News

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition