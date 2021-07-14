expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Gorden Lee Mulkey

By Staff Reports

Published 3:19 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Gorden Lee Mulkey
Pelham

Gorden Lee Mulkey, age 101, of Pelham, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 13.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, July 20 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jared Lipskoch officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Talladega. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

At 101 ½, Gorden surpassed his goal of living to be 100. He was born on Jan. 20, 1920 in Dalton, Georgia, to the late George William Mulkey and Amanda Bell Passmore. He was the 10th of 13 children.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Frances Pressley of 68 years; daughter, Myra Frances Myrick; son-in-law, Jimmy Jack Myrick; five sisters, Florence, Mary Lou, Jessie, Maude, and Willy; and seven brothers, George, Luther, Charlie, Herman, James, Kenneth, and a brother who died at birth.

He is survived by daughter, Greta Lee Pickett (Charles); former son-in-law, Larry Pickett; six grandchildren, Anitra Pickett, Joey Pickett (Sarah), Rachel Owens (Chris), Chris Pickett (Darcy), Ruth Vander Maat (Kevin), and Rebekah Myrick; and 16 great grandchildren, Anna Pickett, Leia and Stein Pickett, Kayla and Alison Owens, Allegra, Aspen, Emily, Ezekiel, Ivan, Isabel, Naomi, Angie, David, Cassie, and Jimmy Jack Vander Maat.

He grew up in Dalton, Georgia and was the center on the high school football team. Gorden served as a Marine on various Pacific islands in WWII from January 1941 to November 1945. He retired from AT&T in 1977 after 30 years of service and afterwards worked as a security guard. He loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, traveling, and watching football (especially Alabama football). He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Harvest Baptist Church Mission Fund, 7303 Taylor Ferry Road, Bessemer AL 35023.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More News

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Margie Nell Scott

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

280 Main Story

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

Westover residents voice questions, concerns about Chelsea’s school system discussion

Helena

HPD to bring community together with National Night Out Aug. 3

News

PCS Foundation hosting second ‘Night of Purpose’ event

Helena

Helena hosting ceremony to honor Gold Star Children’s Day

280 Reporter

April Weaver wins Senate District 14 seat

280 Reporter

House District 73 results: Kenneth Paschal wins seat

280 Main Story

Chelsea mayor discusses infrastructure projects, business growth

280 Main Story

Finishing touches coming to Chelsea’s splash pad

280 Reporter

Pelham Firefighters help provide peer support to Surfside first responders

Helena

Best BBQ chefs compete at Helena BBQ Cookoff

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour takes over OMSP

Columbiana

Helping others: Columbiana’s George Bentley remembered for his kind soul

Helena

Former Helena standouts Fitts and Praytor selected in 6th round of MLB draft

280 Main Story

‘A kind heart’: Juvenile Judge Jim Kramer announces he will retire following current term

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25

Montevallo

American Village’s summer program to continue through July 30

News

PHS student wins National FCCLA baking competition