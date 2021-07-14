Gorden Lee Mulkey

Pelham

Gorden Lee Mulkey, age 101, of Pelham, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 13.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, July 20 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jared Lipskoch officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Talladega. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

At 101 ½, Gorden surpassed his goal of living to be 100. He was born on Jan. 20, 1920 in Dalton, Georgia, to the late George William Mulkey and Amanda Bell Passmore. He was the 10th of 13 children.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Frances Pressley of 68 years; daughter, Myra Frances Myrick; son-in-law, Jimmy Jack Myrick; five sisters, Florence, Mary Lou, Jessie, Maude, and Willy; and seven brothers, George, Luther, Charlie, Herman, James, Kenneth, and a brother who died at birth.

He is survived by daughter, Greta Lee Pickett (Charles); former son-in-law, Larry Pickett; six grandchildren, Anitra Pickett, Joey Pickett (Sarah), Rachel Owens (Chris), Chris Pickett (Darcy), Ruth Vander Maat (Kevin), and Rebekah Myrick; and 16 great grandchildren, Anna Pickett, Leia and Stein Pickett, Kayla and Alison Owens, Allegra, Aspen, Emily, Ezekiel, Ivan, Isabel, Naomi, Angie, David, Cassie, and Jimmy Jack Vander Maat.

He grew up in Dalton, Georgia and was the center on the high school football team. Gorden served as a Marine on various Pacific islands in WWII from January 1941 to November 1945. He retired from AT&T in 1977 after 30 years of service and afterwards worked as a security guard. He loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, traveling, and watching football (especially Alabama football). He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Harvest Baptist Church Mission Fund, 7303 Taylor Ferry Road, Bessemer AL 35023.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.