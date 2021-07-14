expand
July 14, 2021

Helena will host an event on July 22, celebrating the recognition of Gold Star Children’s Day as Aug. 1. (Contributed)

Helena hosting ceremony to honor Gold Star Children’s Day

By Nathan Howell

Published 9:28 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA – Earlier this year the Alabama Legislature approved Senate Joint Resolution 96, which recognizes Aug. 1 as Gold Star Children’s Day.

The occasion will be marked on July 22 at Helena City Hall, where Senator Jabo Waggoner will present the resolution to a representative of Gold Star Children.

Gold Star Families are those where an immediate family member died in combat or while serving their country in a branch of the United States Armed Forces.

Gold Star Children is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 2008, that seeks to raise awareness for surviving children of those who died.

The senate bill outlines a number of reasons for recognizing the day, including the sacrifices children of late military members have made.

“We hereby recognize Aug. 1, 2021, as National Gold Star Children’s Day, honoring the sacrifices and pain of the children of America’s soldiers that have been lost in combat, and pay the highest tribute to these American heroes whose dedication and service to the United State promoted and protected the freedoms of our country,” according to the bill.

The ceremony will see Sen. Waggoner joined by the Helena delegation, Helena City Councilmembers and local American Legion representatives.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. and is open to the public for attendance.

