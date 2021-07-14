Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

FROM STAFF REPORTS



VESTAVIA HILLS—Republican Jim Carns has announced that he is seeking re-election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 48.

“I’m excited to announce I am running for re-election,” Carns said. “We made several conservative reforms this past session including protecting our election laws, keeping our small businesses and churches open during a pandemic and passing record budgets for education, but there is still more work to be done.”

Carns recently has been recognized as one of the most conservative members of the Alabama House of Representatives by the Alabama Policy Institute and the American Conservative Union. This past session, Carns sponsored and passed a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the legislature from changing voting laws six months before a regular general election. The voters will be considering it on the ballot in November 2022.

“My experience in business has instilled in me a firm understanding of conservatism,” Carns added. “We have a great opportunity moving forward of continuing to protect our small businesses and families. I have been a long time champion against raising our taxes and I will continue to be vigilant on that front.”

Carns was elected to the State House in 2011 after previously serving several terms in the State House and County Commission. He serves as chairman of the Jefferson County House Delegation and the Commerce and Small Business Committee. During his time in the legislature, Carns sponsored and passed welfare reform and was the first sponsor of requiring a photo ID to vote.

“I am proud of my record of public service,” Carns concluded. “I love Jefferson and Shelby counties. I know the people and I will always stand up for their basic rights and will stand against government overreach.”

Carns lives in Vestavia Hills. District 48 is made up of portions of Jefferson and Shelby counties.