Marriages for the week of July 4, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 21-25:
-Jacob Evans Murchison to Amanda Louise Saville.
-Blake Andrew Lockhart to Natalie McKenzie Odgers.
-Michael David Reagan to Meire Machado De Oliveira.
-Ana Felisa Pena to Alejandro Arteaga Aranda.
-Chance Aaron Walton to Megan Tanner Heathcock.
-Christy Nicole Jones to Zachary Wayne Winslett.
-Amber Nicole Bailey McGuff to Douglas Wayne Bailey.
-Jonathan David Watkins to Paige Marie Rice.
-Bruce Alan Irons to Brenda Kay Gloekler.
-Patrick Alexander Leberte to Elizabeth Enid Stamps.
-Melissa Abarca Trujillo to Wenceslao Gomez Gomez.
-Hannah Annette Kendrick to Perry Galle Forstall.
-Brandon Wayne Parrish to Brittany Sowell Price.
-Bobby Glenn Harrelson to Amy Hydrick.
-Jerry Joseph Sullivan to Somsup Ann Handley.
-Jason Dale Musgrove to Julie Brooke Wilder.
-Alexandra Knoxlee Faulkner to Daniel Keith Wilson.
-Samual Avraham Leonard to Bethany Grace White.
-Kent Ian Blacklidge to Nikotye Marie Hale.
-Robert Lewis Logan to Jessica Renee Perry.
-Chequera Perese Drake to Kendrick LaSalle Brown.
-Lorin Ashley Rodgers to Stephen Chase Collins.
-Benjamin Wayne Coleman to Sophia Elizabeth Campbell.
-Rebecca Glenne Victory to Kenneth Ray Dodd.
-Marriet Wanjira Maina to Wynton Shamburger.
-Adam Franklin Brush to Andrea Nicole Harris.
-Lindsey Yvonne Wintzinger to Jacob Dunlap Bradshaw.
-William Austin Masters to Yajhara Cheyenne Aguiar Barreda.
-Robert Rodd Edwards to Kristin Hannah Williams.
-Jemeka Monique Hampton to Demetrius Marcellus Blackmon.