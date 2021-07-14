expand
July 14, 2021

Marriages for the week of July 4, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:52 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from June 21-25:

-Jacob Evans Murchison to Amanda Louise Saville.

-Blake Andrew Lockhart to Natalie McKenzie Odgers.

-Michael David Reagan to Meire Machado De Oliveira.

-Ana Felisa Pena to Alejandro Arteaga Aranda.

-Chance Aaron Walton to Megan Tanner Heathcock.

-Christy Nicole Jones to Zachary Wayne Winslett.

-Amber Nicole Bailey McGuff to Douglas Wayne Bailey.

-Jonathan David Watkins to Paige Marie Rice.

-Bruce Alan Irons to Brenda Kay Gloekler.

-Patrick Alexander Leberte to Elizabeth Enid Stamps.

-Melissa Abarca Trujillo to Wenceslao Gomez Gomez.

-Hannah Annette Kendrick to Perry Galle Forstall.

-Brandon Wayne Parrish to Brittany Sowell Price.

-Bobby Glenn Harrelson to Amy Hydrick.

-Jerry Joseph Sullivan to Somsup Ann Handley.

-Jason Dale Musgrove to Julie Brooke Wilder.

-Alexandra Knoxlee Faulkner to Daniel Keith Wilson.

-Samual Avraham Leonard to Bethany Grace White.

-Kent Ian Blacklidge to Nikotye Marie Hale.

-Robert Lewis Logan to Jessica Renee Perry.

-Chequera Perese Drake to Kendrick LaSalle Brown.

-Lorin Ashley Rodgers to Stephen Chase Collins.

-Benjamin Wayne Coleman to Sophia Elizabeth Campbell.

-Rebecca Glenne Victory to Kenneth Ray Dodd.

-Marriet Wanjira Maina to Wynton Shamburger.

-Adam Franklin Brush to Andrea Nicole Harris.

-Lindsey Yvonne Wintzinger to Jacob Dunlap Bradshaw.

-William Austin Masters to Yajhara Cheyenne Aguiar Barreda.

-Robert Rodd Edwards to Kristin Hannah Williams.

-Jemeka Monique Hampton to Demetrius Marcellus Blackmon.

