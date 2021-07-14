PCS Foundation hosting second ‘Night of Purpose’ event

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools Foundation is hosting their second casino-themed “Night of Purpose” event Aug. 14, which raises money to support the organization’s efforts.

The event will be held at Venue 31 and will feature casino-style games, a silent auction, raffle prizes, music and catered food.

“We started this event to help support our efforts,” PCS Foundation Treasurer Lauren Little said. “Last year we raised over $10,000 for our initiatives for teachers, students and the community.”

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and come with two drink tickets, food and play money to use for the different casino tables.

“We are doing a silent auction with prizes like a condo in Destin, Florida, and certificates from several local vendors,” Little said. “We are still looking for vendors interested in participating.”

The PCS Foundation is a nonprofit organization that sponsors initiatives in three categories throughout the Pelham area: teacher excellence, student preparedness and community pride.

These come in the form of giving teachers the opportunities to enhance their skills, providing students with resources to prepare them for what comes next and opportunities for the community to be involved with the school system.

“We had our first event early last year and we were able to raise a lot of money,” Little said. “To put something together like that was awesome, and we hope to be able to continue that success this year.”

Little said the event has already received a major sponsorship from ProcessBarron. The Foundation is still looking for sponsors for the event, which comes with a number of perks.

“If any local business is interested we still have gaming table sponsorships, or a friend of the foundation sponsorship. Each level will get you tickets to the event and names on signage Facebook and webpage,” Little said.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets through Eventbrite. Little also said anyone interested could reach out to her through email at llittle42386@gmail.com.