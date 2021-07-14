expand
July 14, 2021

Police reports for the week of July 11, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 3:21 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 1-30 and June 25-July 5:

Alabaster

June 28

-Harassment from the 400 block of 13th Street Northwest.

-Missing person from the 200 block of Yellowhammer Drive.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $8.97 was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 400 block of Meadowlark Place.

-Failure to comply with court orders from the 4900 block of Main Street, Adamsville.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of First Street North.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 700 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

June 29

-Recovered stolen vehicle from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Harassment from the 1300 block of Eighth Street Southwest.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 1400 block of Eighth Street Southwest. Fuel valued at $30 was stolen.

-Information report-suicide attempt from 13th Street Northwest.

-Information report from the 400 block of Sterling Park Circle.

June 30

-Found property from the 100 block of Ninth Street Northwest. A Pacific Cycle Roadmaster bicycle valued at $25 was recovered.

-Death from the 10500 block of Alabama 119.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A Nike shirt and shorts set valued at $81, JDI muscle tank short set valued at $81, purse valued at $790, purse valued at $596, pocket tote valued at $198 and wallet valued at $195 were stolen.

-Lost property from the 9200 block of Alabama 119. An Apple iPhone was reported.

-Animal complaint from the 1200 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 400 block of Meadowlark Place.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Michael Drive.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise valued at $277.57 was stolen.

July 1

-Alias warrant from the 100 block of Main Street, Trussville.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 2100 block of U.S. 31. A Beast core drill valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of Greenfield Lane.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Arrowhead Trail.

-Information report from the 300 block of Goldwire Lane.

July 2

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. An automobile valued at $1,500 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 1800 block of Arrow Drive. A side of house and hardwood floor sustained a total $3,000 in damages.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, violation of family violence protection order from Fulton Springs Road and Alabama 119. A marijuana blunt and undisclosed amount of marijuana were seized.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Wisteria Lane. An automobile sustained $3,000 in damages.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. An automobile sustained $100 in damages.

-Capias warrant from the 242-mile marker of I-65.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 242-mile marker of I-65.

-Information only from the 200 block of Second Street Southwest.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Park Place Way.

-Capias warrant from the 400 block of Thompson Road.

-Capias warrant from the 238-mile marker of I-65 South.

July 3

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Waltham Abbey.

-Domestic incident from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Property damage from the 235-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Industrial Road. A gas nozzle valued at $300 was damaged.

-Larceny/theft, theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Makeup valued at $48.51 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 700 block of 13th Avenue Southeast.

July 4

-Public intoxication from Fulton Springs Road.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of First Street South.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 200 block of Smokey Road. A Glock firearm was seized.

-Property damage from the 1000 block of First Street South.

-Warrant-failure to comply with court order, capias warrant-public intoxication from the 238-mile marker of I-65.

-Information report from the 1000 block of Flyway View Lane. A TV, dresser and entertainment center were stolen.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 7600 block of Alabama 119. A container with six pills and an unknown substance, an unknown drug and other narcotics were seized.

July 5

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 block of First Street South.

-DUI-alcohol from the 8200 block of Alabama 119.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 60 block of Crime Drive.

-Capias warrant-no tag from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 200 block of First Street North. Money in the amount of $400, negotiable instruments valued at $450, two credit/debit cards, a driver’s license and pistol permit were stolen.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 9200 block of Alabama 119.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Lane Park Terrace. A firearm valued at $400 and money in the amount of $1,000 were stolen.

-Lost property from the 3500 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham. A leather wallet valued at $10 was stolen.

-Property damage from the 1400 block of King James Drive. A vehicle was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1300 block of Corporate Woods Drive.

 

Calera

June 25

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to business property, burglary third degree-residence from the 200 block of South Stonebriar Drive.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

June 26

-Public intoxication, giving false ID to officer from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Unauthorized use of other vehicle from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 100 block of Samford Street, Montevallo.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, attempting to elude from the 100 block of Samford Street, Montevallo.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace, obstructing government operations from the 100 block of Samford Street, Montevallo.

-Duty to remain at the scene of accident from the 228 Exit of I-65.

-Possession of a concealed weapon without permit from 20th Avenue and 16th Street.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Eighth Avenue and U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from Eighth Avenue and U.S. 31.

June 27

-Open container, attempting to elude from I-65 South.

-Resisting arrest, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-Noise ordinance-animal complaint from the 300 block of Union Station Way.

-Agency assist from the 90 block of Marketplace Circle.

-DUI-alcohol from I-65 South.

-Property damage from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic incident from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 25 at Shell Gas.

-Runaway from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Public intoxication from the 600 block of Waterstone Drive.

-Menacing-aggravated assault from Village Lane and Village Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Timberline Drive.

-Notice of trespass from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Open container, DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and Metro Drive.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 400 block of Shelby County 89.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of Timberline Drive.

June 28

-Open container from the 226-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 at I-65.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Sumner Drive.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 1200 block of Eighth Avenue.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

June 29

-Information report from the 1200 block of 20th Avenue.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 304.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Attempted suicide from Camden Cove Parkway.

-Receiving stolen property fourth degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-City ordinance violation-miscellaneous, dog control ordinance from the 2000 block of Highview Way.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card, identity theft from the 1100 block of Savannah Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 11800 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Renwick Lane.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Cove Landing.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from 17th Street at 22nd Avenue.

June 30

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Counterfeiting from the 100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Property damage from the 229-mile marker of I-65 (two counts).

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Shelby County 304.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, carrying concealed weapon from Spring Creek Road at Shelby County 84.

-Domestic incident from the 100 block of Waterford Club Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 300 block of Shelby County 304.

July 1

-Information report, capital murder-murder in the presence of a child under the age of 14 from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 306.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Recovered handgun from Smokey Road and The Heights Drive.

-Incident from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 400 block of Sherwood Circle.

July 2

-Property damage from the 600 block of Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-burglary from the 1500 block of 19th Avenue.

-Notice of trespass from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Failure to appear from the 200 block of Glory Road, Montevallo.

-Theft of lost property fourth degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 300 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree, criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property from Alabama 70 and Waterford Parkway.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 300 block of Sumner Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 10 block of Sharpsburg Circle.

-Resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 100 block of Hermitage Lane.

-DUI-alcohol from the 11300 block of Alabama 25.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, receiving stolen property from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Incident from the 100 block of Waterford Highlands Trace.

-Failure to appear from the 12800 block of Shelby County 42, Jemison.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 5000 block of U.S. 31.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Safe keeping/pistol without permit from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle-theft of property, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 1700 block of 21st Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

July 5

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Kensington Subdivision.

-DUI-alcohol from 15th Street at 20th Avenue.

-DUI-alcohol from Exit 228 of I-65.

-Property damage from the 500 block of The Heights Lane.

-Failure to appear from Exit 228 of I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief, harassment from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 100 block of Moss Stone Lane

-Drug paraphernalia from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 9100 block of Franklin Street, Thorsby.

July 6

-Theft of property-motor vehicle, recovered vehicle from U.S. 31 and Ridgelyn Road.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 231-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth, possession of marijuana second degree from Hillbrook Lane and Alabama 25.

-Attempted suicide from Shelby County 87.

 

Columbiana

June 6

-Theft fourth degree from the 300 block of W. College Street.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Chelsea Road.

-Theft-miscellaneous from Columbiana Square.

June 10

-Domestic-reckless endangerment from the 300 block of Mooney Road.

June 11

-Public intoxication from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 2000 block of Mooney Road.

June 12

-Information report from the 200 block of Eagle Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Old Highway 25 West

June 13

-Damaged property from the 300 block of West College Street.

June 14

-Information report from the 19000 block of Alabama 25.

-Shoplifting from Brown Lumber.

June 15

-Criminal tampering from the 600 block of Coby Lane.

-Drug overdose from the 400 block of Mooney Road.

June 16

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 800 block of Eagle Lane.

-Aggravated assault from the 100 block of Nelson Walker.

June 17

-Harassment from the 100 block of Nelson Walker.

June 19

-Assault from the 1200 block of Egg & Butter Road.

June 20

-Assault from the 1200 block of Egg & Butter Road.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 200 block of West College Street.

June 21

-Found property from the 22000 block of Alabama 25.

-Information report from the 200 block of Magenta Lane.

June 24

-Harassing communications from the 500 block of Old Highway 25.

June 25

-Information report from the 22900 block of Alabama 25.

June 26

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of West College Street.

 

Helena

June 27

-Simple assault from Shelby County 95.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 3000 block of Ashley Circle.

-Bail jumping second degree, violation of protection order from Lawley Street, Alabaster.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 95.

June 28

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Probation violation from Jenkins Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-DUI-alcohol, possession of marijuana second degree from Helena Road.

June 29

-Domestic incident from Shelby County 95.

-Failure to appear from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Domestic incident from Chadwick Drive.

-DUI-alcohol, arrest prior to requisition from Shelby County 261, Chadwick Dr.

June 30

-RSP possessing stolen property from Shelby County 52 West at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 4000 block of Plantation Place.

-Domestic incident from the 2100 block of First Avenue West.

July 1

-Domestic incident from the 8400 block of Shoreside Lane.

-Child custody from the 800 block of Shelby County 52.

July 2

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Fraud-identity theft from the 300 block of Shelby County 277.

July 3

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 58.

-Failure to appear/comply/pay from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

July 4

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Hillsboro Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 8400 block of Shoreside Lane.

 

Montevallo

June 23

-PI appears in public place under influence form Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

June 24

-Dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from Highway 10 (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.00 grams valued at $30.

June 29

-Property damage from Main Street (restaurant).

-Dangerous drugs – IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs and dangerous drugs – possession of dangerous drugs from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana .50 grams; Citalopram Hydrobromide 40 mg, marijuana, Tizanidine Hydrocholride 4 mg, Clonazepam 1 mp and Methamphetamine valued at $50.

July 1

-Domestic incident from Vine Street (residence/home).

July 2

-Information only from Montevallo (parking lot/garage).

-Weapons – POPACOCOV ex-felon in possession of a firearm and weapons – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit from Glory Road (highway/street). Confiscated was a Ruger EC 9, 9mm ammunition and two EC9 9mm magazines valued at $301.

-Assault – harassment from Vine Street (highway/street).

-Information only from Waller Street (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft from residence, $1,500-$2,500 from Morgan Street (residence/home). Stolen was five Abu Garcia fishing roads and reels and five Lewis fishing rods and reels valued at $1,500.

-Information only from Salem Road (highway/street). Confiscated was a Glock 27 .40 caliber, Taurus Judge 45 caliber, miscellanous .45 and .410 ammo and a Glock 27 magazine with ammo valued at $1,075.

July 3

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Buckingham Circle (residence/home).

 

Pelham

June 28

-Lost property from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (highway/road/alley). Lost was an auto tag valued at $25.

-Theft from the 1900 Block of Pelham Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a trimmer and chain saw valued at $689.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $0.

June 30

-Theft from the 3300 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered were mowers valued at $31,904.97.

-Fraud from the 30 Block of Philip Davis Street (other/unknown location). Stolen not recovered was identification valued at $0.

July 1

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $85.17.

