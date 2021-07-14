Police reports for the week of July 4, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 9-29:

Alabaster

June 14

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of King Charles Court.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Shetland Trail.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of First Street Southwest. An Apple iPod valued at $280 was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1500 block of Sequoia Trail. A total of $8.877.02 was stolen.

-Carrying concealed weapon from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A SCCY handgun was confiscated.

-Information report from the 1100 block of First North.

-Property damage from the 800 block of First Street North. A 2007 Honda Odyssey valued at $3,000 was damaged.

June 15

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, tampering with physical evidence from Tanglewood Lane and Tanglewood Circle. A marijuana blunt and marijuana (less than 1 gram) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from Ninth Avenue Southeast.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Simmsville Road. Heroin, a Golden Ticket psilocybin mushrooms chocolate bar, two units of drug/narcotic equipment, THC wax, other hallucinogens and heroin were seized.

-Criminal mischief second degree from First Avenue West. A front windshield valued at $609 was damaged.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Lane Park Trail.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1500 block of Kent Dairy Road. A passenger window valued at $300 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Wynlake Circle.

-Information report from the 300 block of Weatherly Club Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Ninth Avenue Southeast. Cocaine, meth, a glass meth pipe, a firearm valued at $299, L-amphetamines or methamphetamines and B-cocaine (all forms except “crack”) were seized.

June 16

-Property damage from the 500 block of Horizon Street. An automobile was damaged.

-Criminal mischief third degree from Fulton Springs at Melton Automotive. A driver’s side front door valued at $300 was damaged.

-Information report from the 600 block of 12th Street Northwest. A front windshield valued at $500 was damaged.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Fran Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 100 block of Shalimar Trace. A pit bull was seized.

June 17

-Property damage from the 1300 block of Michael Drive. A mailbox and post valued at $150 was damaged.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive.

-Alias writ of arrest from the 11500 block of Shelby County 17.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 block of First Street South.

June 18

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest.

-Alias warrant from the 700 block of Old Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Hill Drive.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Miscellaneous items valued at $2,054.89 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Miscellaneous items valued at $164.79 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Miscellaneous items valued at $129.99 and $146.86 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Miscellaneous items valued at $170.93 and $228.90 were stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 300 block of Eighth Street Northwest.

June 19

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 1400 block of First Avenue North.

-DUI-any substance from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Property damage from the 237-mile marker of I-65. A vehicle valued at $2,000 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 240-mile marker of I-65. A vehicle valued at $70,000 was damaged.

-Trespassing notice, probation violation from the 900 block of First Street South.

-DUI-alcohol from the 900 block of First Street South.

June 20

-Abandoned vehicle from the 400 block of 13th Street Northwest.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of 11th Avenue Southeast. A catalytic converter valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Information report from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive.

-DUI-alcohol from the 235-mile marker of I-65.

June 21

-Information report from the 100 block of Fox Valley Drive.

-Information report from the 1100 block of First Street North. A Smith & Wesson firearm was confiscated.

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 block of Alabaster Boulevard.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of Smokey Road.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 100 block of Mount Olive Road. A tire valued at $100 was damaged.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Victoria Station.

June 22

-Drug trafficking from the 1300 block of First Street North. Drugs/narcotics were seized.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Wynlake Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Allen Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Buttercup Circle. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics were seized.

-Reckless endangerment, criminal tampering second degree from the 238-mile marker of I-65.

June 23

-Domestic violence-third degree from the 200 block of Leaf Lane.

-Harassment from the 1900 block of Shelby County 87.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast. A trunk lid valued at $600 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Clothes valued at $141.93 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest.

-Attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, possession of marijuana second degree from the 300 block of First Street Southwest. A forged prescription, pill bottle with marijuana, digital scale and marijuana were seized.

-Capias warrant from the 100 block of Falling Waters Way.

-Public intoxication from the 1200 block of First Street North.

June 24

-Failure to appear from the 800 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Information report from the 100 block of Airview Lane.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $133.29 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 100 block of First Street North. A license plate was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 200 block of South Colonial Drive. Clothes valued at $815.29 were stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 900 block of Third Avenue Southwest. Money in the amount of $414.60 was stolen.

-Abandoned vehicle from U.S. 31 South at I-65 bridge.

-Information report from the 9400 block of Alabama 119.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Glen Abbey Way.

June 25

-Information only from the 100 block of Dogwood Trail. Money in the amount of $500 was stolen.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Second Avenue Northwest.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Consumable goods valued at $162.77 were stolen.

-Property damage from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A 2004 Lincoln Town Car sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 500 block of First Street North.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree from the 1100 block of King Arthur Court.

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving from the 800 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

June 26

-Possession of a controlled substance, DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and Ozley Road. Methamphetamine and L-Amphetamine/methamphetamine were seized.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 10900 block of Alabama 119. An undisclosed amount of marijuana was seized.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 800 block of Shady Oak Lane. A total of $2,000 was stolen.

-Animal complaint from the 1700 block of King James Drive.

June 27

-Domestic violence-third degree from the 200 block of Sugar Hill Lane. A wooden door frame sustained $250 in damages.

-Failure to appear from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Domestic violence-third degree from the 0 block of South Forty Road.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Merchandise totaling $354.47 was stolen.

-Larceny/theft-pickpocket from the 9900 block of Alabama 119. Two Body Armor drinks valued at $5.98 were stolen.

June 28

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 8200 block of Alabama 119. Two grinders, a glass pipe and marijuana were confiscated.

Calera

June 18

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Waterstone Way.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Sontepe Road.

-Allowing dog to run free from the 100 block of Willow Cove Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 100 block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving, running stop sign, driving on wrong side of roadway, driving without headlights, reckless endangerment from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

June 19

-Capital murder-murder in the presence of child under the age of 14 from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Creek Run Circle.

-Possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, drug paraphernalia from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 11900 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Crisfield Circle.

June 20

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia from the 1900 block of Shelby County 75.

-Possession of a concealed weapon without permit from the 229-mile marker of I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Pecan Road.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief from the 100 block of Greenfern Lane.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 42 and Alabama 70.

-Custody dispute from the 100 block of Addison Drive.

June 21

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence from Shelby County 16 and Shelby County 63.

-Domestic incident from the 1000 block of Pine Valley Drive.

-Drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 16 and Shelby County 63.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 228-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 1000 block of Pine Valley Drive.

-Failure to appear (three counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 238-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Shoplifting from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

June 22

-Dive operation, agency assist from Glover’s Ferry Boat Ramp.

-Agency assist from the 231-mile marker of I-65 North.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old from the 50 block of Dunwar Drive.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Camden Lake Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Incident from the 100 block of Green Wood Circle.

-Incident from the 900 block of 18th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance-meth from U.S. 31 and I-65.

-Failure to appear from the 7900 block of U.S. 31.

-Incident from the 800 block of The Heights Lane.

-Possession of a controlled substance-synthetic narcotic, drug paraphernalia from the 8300 block of U.S. 31.

June 23

-Domestic incident from the 1100 block of Village Trace.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

June 24

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 228-mile marker of I-65.

-Incident from the 100 block of East Willow Circle.

-Court commitment order from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 800 block of Meriweather Drive.

-Harassment-intimidation from the 1300 block of 17th Avenue.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 700 block of 17th Street.

-Agency assist from the 1300 block of 17th Avenue.

June 25

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Village Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from County Road 51 and County Road 163, Jemison.

Helena

June 9

-Theft from residence from Windmill Circle.

June 20

-Miscellaneous incident from Appleford Road.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Dublin Drive North.

June 21

-Miscellaneous information from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Probation violation from Business Circle at Bearden Road.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of First Avenue East.

June 22

-Dog attack from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.

-Theft, civil dispute from the 1800 block of Shelby County 93.

June 23

-Other objects-stocks, bonds from the 1500 block of Oak Park Drive.

-Civil dispute from Shelby County 17.

-Miscellaneous incident from O’Conner Court.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from Brook Drive at Shelby County 52 West.

June 24

-Miscellaneous incident from Engelwood Road.

-Bail jumping from Pizza Hut at 1000 Oak Mountain Circle, Pelham.

-Duty upon striking unoccupied vehicle from Helena Road.

-Dog bite from Woodvale Road.

June 25

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Frances Lane.

-Drug paraphernalia-first offense from Rocky Ridge Drive at Shelby County 17.

-Harassment from the 2500 block of Oak Leaf Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree from Helena Road.

-Overdose from River Crest Lane.

June 26

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 17.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon highway from the 1300 block of Whirlaway Circle.

June 27

-Simple assault from Shelby County 95.

Montevallo

June 20

-OBJUFID using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Main Street (highway/street). Stolen was an identity valued at $0.

-Assault – aggravated assault family – knife from the 100 Block of Hillcrest Drive (residence/home).

June 22

-Trespass warning from County Road 17 (convenient store).

-Damages property – criminal mischief from the 100 Block of New Hope Road (residence/home). Damaged was an exterior siding and interior walls valued at $1,5000.

June 23

-Property damage from AL-119 (highway/street). Damaged was four side airbags valued at $4,000.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Hidden Forest Drive (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous gift cards and U.S. currency valued at $20,000.

-Dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and PI appears in public place under influence from Graham Street @ Quarles Street (highway/street). Recovered was other drugs 0.6 grams of synthetic marijuana and Amphetamines/Methamphetamines .7 grams valued at $40.

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from the 100 Block of Comanche Street (residence/home).

June 24

-Information only from Highway 25 (convenient store). Found was a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill.

-Larceny/theft – miscellaneous theft from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a Chevrolet wheels and tires valued at $2,915.

June 25

-Information only from Shelby Street (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Glory Road (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Glory Road (residence/home).

June 26

-Stolen vehicles – unauthorized use of truck – no force from Glory Road (residence/home). Stolen was a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 valued at $8,500.

-Assault – harassment from Grahman Street (highway/street).

June 27

-Dangerous drugs – hallucinogen – possess and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from County Road 17 (highway/street). Confiscated was other hullucinogens 1.9 grams, 3.8 grams of marijuana and 1.9 grams of mushrooms valued at $2.

-Larceny/theft – theft – from public building, $500 – less than $1,500 from Ashville Circle (church). Stolen was a 1976 painted portrait valued at $1,000.

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from the 1500 Block of Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

June 28

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer and traffic – DWS driving while license suspended from the 4000 Block of Highway 25 (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, less than $500 from the 40 Block of University Park Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a black and grey mountain bike valued at $40.

June 29

-Trespass warning from AL Highway 25 (convenient store).

Pelham

June 21

-Theft from the 400 Block of Oak Mountain Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $600.

-Miscellaneous from the 10 Block of Cottage Circle (residence/home). Lost was earrings valued at $392.

-Criminal mischief from the 600 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a windshield valued at $400.

June 22

-Theft from the 300 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $1,000.

-Fraud from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $2,575.

June 23

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was an auto tag valued at $139.

-Susp. per/situation from the 200 Block of Holland Drive (residence/home). Stolen locally/recovered local was a canoe and miscellaneous valued at $300. Destroyed/damaged was a window and car parts valued at $450.

June 26

-Theft from the 300 Block of Bowling Lane (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a cell phone valued at $300.