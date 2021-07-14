expand
July 14, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of July 4, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:47 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 6-14:

June 6

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 2000 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby. A clear bag containing a green leafy substance (1.5 grams) and a grinder with green residue were confiscated.

June 7

-Fraudulent use of debit card from the 100 block of Sterrett Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from an unspecified location in Alabaster. Hydrocodone (possibly 35-40 pills) was stolen.

June 8

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 at Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 3100 block of Mac Ian Lane, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 100 block of Griffin Park Trail, Birmingham. A total of $1,767.84 was stolen via a credit card.

-Assault from the 2800 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Public intoxication, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A brown blunt that smelled of marijuana, small bag with a green leafy substance with black residue, a grinder with some marijuana still in it and a digital scale with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

June 9

-Missing person from the 900 block of Shelby County 468, Vincent.

-Death investigation from the 13000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Shelby County 8, Montevallo. A 5-year-old Havanese Canine valued at $2,550 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of Fadora Drive, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from Gable Lane, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Paradise Point, Columbiana. A 2015 Catalina Coachmen camper was damaged, and a sewage pipe was stolen.

-Incident from the 3600 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville. A mailbox was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 2800 block of Downing Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 3400 block of Charing Wood Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 40 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A 1-liter bottle of Smirnoff Vodka valued at $17.99 was stolen.

-Incident from the 500 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

June 10

-Domestic violence-harassment from an unnamed location.

-Burglary third degree from the 3100 block of Sunny Meadows Lane, Birmingham. A Kimber Pro Crimson 1911 .45-caliber handgun valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Quail Ridge Circle, Wilsonville. A Remington 1100 12 GA shotgun was stolen.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Savannah Cove, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (12.3 ounces), marijuana edibles (2.46 ounces) and $1,800 of fake U.S. currency were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A small plastic bag containing multiple smaller plastic bags containing 11 Alprazolam pills (4.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 1600 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 600 block of Matador Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft from the 500 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A Ruger firearm valued at $600, Gucci wallet valued at $400 and $150 in cash were stolen; a 2014 Dodge Challenger window sustained $700 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A generic Taser-style device valued at $20 was stolen.

-Runaway juvenile from the 90 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

June 11

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6500 block of Shelby County 86, Shelby. A used syringe with drug and blood residue and a small scale were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1200 block of Glaze Ferry Road, Harpersville. Crystal meth (5.5 grams) and Alprazolam (2.5 grams) were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 55 and Merry Hill Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Siegel Street, Birmingham.

-Attempted suicide from Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Tolbert Circle, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 900 block of Meadow Drive at Brook Highland Place, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A diamond necklace valued at $400, two silver necklaces valued at $300, titanium watch valued at $1,500 and car title for 2018 Mazda 6 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Simmons Drive, Chelsea. A 2011 Chevy K3500 was stolen.

-Incident from the 13000 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 800 block of Shelby County 333, Columbiana. An American bulldog valued at $5,800 was damaged.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 400 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

June 12

-Receiving stolen property, theft of property from the 6000 block of Shelby County 86, Calera. A 2011 Chevy K3500 was recovered, and a catalytic converter valued at $600 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault, criminal mischief from Tangled Way, Shelby.

-Transmitting obscene material to a child by computer from Creek Hollow Trail, Wilsonville.

-Harassing communications from Creek Hollow Trail, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2200 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A ratchet strap was damaged, and a drink cooler valued at $40, gas can and child’s life vest were stolen.

June 13

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A white, semi-hard substance, small piece of paper wrapped in a piece of toilet paper believed to have been soaked in an unknown substance, and a brown substance wrapped in a piece of paper were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two containers of Joel Gott cabernet valued at $19.99 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-DUI, attempting to elude from the 5000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 30 block of Kings Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 50 block of Railroad Street, Leeds. A black revolver .38 Special Rossi was confiscated.

-Distributing a private image with intent to harass person depicted, violation of protection from abuse order from Glenda’s Way, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from Valentine Circle, Wilsonville. A total of $1,700 in U.S. currency, Walmart prepaid debit card with $100, Alabama driver’s license and wallet valued at $25 were stolen.

-Incident from the 3400 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham. A 2005 Hyundai Sonata was recovered.

-Violation of domestic violence order from the 2700 block of Al Lin Circle, Birmingham.

June 14

-Miscellaneous information from Alabama 119 and Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. A Braztech single-shot rifle was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 1700 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 242-mile marker of I-65 North, Pelham. A white crystal substance (1.5 grams), glass pipe with residue and Taurus 9-millimeter firearm with two magazines and 19 bullets were confiscated.

-Incident from the 900 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A firearm valued at $300 was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 1000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A marijuana blunt (.2 gram) and portable scale were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Narrows Parkway, Chelsea.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 5000 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Juvenile runaway from the 100 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous information from Alabama 119 and Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster. A Braztech single-shot rifle was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous information from the Department of Human Resources.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Gibson Road, Columbiana. A 2006 Ford F-250 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Circle 1, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Courtside Drive, Birmingham.

-Assault second degree from Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 2000 block of Al Lin Circle, Birmingham.

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea.

-Cruelty to animals from the 600 block of Mourning Sun Drive, Birmingham. A 10-month-old Yorkie dog was damaged.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A patio door and sliding glass door, candle holder with candle valued at $20, couch valued at $500 and hidden camera light valued at $50 were damaged; an unknown amount of new clothes from Belk were stolen; and three soda cans were confiscated.

-Fire investigation from Alabama 145 and Briarvale Road, Columbiana. A 2007 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 80 block of Town Hall, Harpersville. A firearm, body camera, portable radio with charger and mic, duty phone, two badges and an ID card were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A wallet, various cards and approximately $60 in various bills were stolen.

