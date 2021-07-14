expand
July 14, 2021

Welborn (Contributed)

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

By Staff Reports

Published 2:26 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021

COLUMBIANA —Erin Bell Welborn has announced her candidacy for Shelby County District Court Judge Place 1. The current Judge, James “Jim” Kramer, who has diligently served the residents of Shelby County for 17 years in this position, is not seeking reelection. The seat has historically handled matters related to Juvenile Court.

Welborn, a local attorney and life-long resident of Shelby County, said she is both excited and qualified to seek the judgeship.

“I am excited to run. I have spent nearly my entire career working in the Juvenile Court as a practicing attorney representing parents, grandparents, children, and as a Guardian ad Litem representing the best interests of children,” Welborn said. “My experience has prepared me to provide an efficient, fair and honest court process for the children and families of Shelby County. Faith, families and fairness is my motto.

Welborn is a partner at J. Welborn & Associates, where her primary area of practice is Juvenile and Family law related matters in her family-owned law firm.

Welborn received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and her Juris Doctorate degree from the Birmingham School of Law as an honor graduate.

She is a member of the National Association of Counsel for Children, American Bar Association, Shelby County Bar Association, Alabama Republican Party, Shelby County Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County iCan Committee, Eagle Forum and National Rifle Association. In addition, she has served as a volunteer attorney with SafeHouse of Shelby County and actively volunteers with the Shelby County Foster Parent Association.

Welborn and her husband, Jarred (Jay) have three children and attend First Christian Church.

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

