expand
Ad Spot

July 15, 2021

Pearce: Bible study ‘made a better person out of me’

By Staff Reports

Published 7:22 am Thursday, July 15, 2021

By DAISY WASHINGTON / Community Columnist

A past member of Columbiana First Baptist Church for more than 40 years, Judy Pearce was a choir member and taught Sunday School. She now attends First Baptist in Pelham, where for two years she has taught one of three Agape classes, alongside two other teachers.

She has participated in the Community Bible Study for the past 25 years. The mission of Community Bible Study is to make disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in its communities through caring, in-depth Bible study, available to all.

Pearce

Since 1975, CBS has been developing Bible study materials and holding Bible studies in communities all over the United States. It features Bible studies for all ages and stages of life, from classes for toddlers and teens to classes for adults who are single and married. Though there may exist some form of worship and prayer, the purpose of Bible study is to collectively grasp an understanding of God through his Word. These groups become small communities often sharing this personal journey to discovering the meaning of the passage.

“The Community Bible Study is the most life-changing experience I have had,” Pierce said.

She became Core Leader for the class and served for two and a half years.

“I was challenged as a Core Leader. I had to prepare by committing time to studying. The preparation process was in depth. It made a better person out of me,” she said.

After graduating from Talladega High School in 1962, Pearce took a series of nursing courses at Central Alabama Community College and transferred to Jefferson State Community College.

“I was on fire for anything having to do with the medical profession,” she said.

Her career included 25 years at Shelby Medical, where she held numerous positions and advanced vocationally. She was employed at Shelby Cancer Center for eight years.

“My favorite part of the positions was patient contact. I saw the patient first. I would comfort, cry and pray with my patients that learned they had cancer,” Pearce said.

Now 78 years old, Pearce was born in Weogufka, in Coosa County, and is the middle of three children. She was married to Larry, her spouse of 48 years prior to his passing in 2018.

“We had three beautiful sons,” said Pearce, also the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren.

More News

Residents express mixed feelings about Cahaba Valley Fire’s proposed dues increase

Old Town Ghost Hunt to explore Helena’s haunted history

Pearce: Bible study ‘made a better person out of me’

Living out an Olympic dream

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Residents express mixed feelings about Cahaba Valley Fire’s proposed dues increase

Events

Old Town Ghost Hunt to explore Helena’s haunted history

280 Main Story

Vincent creates hype with new athletic facility

Calera

Summer Fun Series, Teen Night offer plenty to do in Calera

Calera

Calera Cruise-In planned for summer, fall months

Columbiana

Beginner beekeeper classes to be held this fall in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Jim Carns announces re-election for State House

News

Pelham food distribution helps to feed 350 families

280 Main Story

Welborn announces candidacy for District Court Judge

280 Main Story

Westover residents voice questions, concerns about Chelsea’s school system discussion

Helena

HPD to bring community together with National Night Out Aug. 3

News

PCS Foundation hosting second ‘Night of Purpose’ event

Helena

Helena hosting ceremony to honor Gold Star Children’s Day

280 Reporter

April Weaver wins Senate District 14 seat

280 Reporter

House District 73 results: Kenneth Paschal wins seat

280 Main Story

Chelsea mayor discusses infrastructure projects, business growth

280 Main Story

Finishing touches coming to Chelsea’s splash pad

280 Reporter

Pelham Firefighters help provide peer support to Surfside first responders

Helena

Best BBQ chefs compete at Helena BBQ Cookoff

280 Reporter

Pro Wakeboard Tour takes over OMSP

Columbiana

Helping others: Columbiana’s George Bentley remembered for his kind soul

Helena

Former Helena standouts Fitts and Praytor selected in 6th round of MLB draft

280 Main Story

‘A kind heart’: Juvenile Judge Jim Kramer announces he will retire following current term

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster hosting Jubilee #1 on Sept. 25