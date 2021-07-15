Supreme Court ruling good news for election integrity legislation

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

This past week’s ruling by the United States Supreme Court upholding voting laws passed by the state of Arizona will have far reaching consequences for the country.

There are legal challenges by Democrats to new laws trying to prevent voter fraud popping up all over the country. However, it now appears the Court will give deference to the states on how they run their elections and not look favorable on those cases.

Alabama is one of those states that passed new laws to strengthen the ballot box from those that want to cheat on election day.

Alabama saw a record number of absentee ballots cast in last fall’s general election giving rise to new concerns over the transparency of the process.

There are additional bills that have been drafted for next year’s Alabama Legislative session that will ensure that voters have faith in the results of the state’s elections.

And if passed, there is now more confidence that the United States Supreme Court will uphold the ability of states like Alabama that wish to maintain honest elections.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.